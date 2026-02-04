A futsal coach in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, became a victim of a horrific crime when a group of suspects robbed him of his cellphone

The incident happened in the heart of the Durban CBD, and it was thanks to a fearless citizen that he managed to retrieve his phone and walk away unharmed

South Africans slammed the levels of crime in the city and the country, and discussed the absence of police officers during the incident

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — A futsal coach's moment of horror turned to relief as a Good Samaritan intervened during a robbery in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on 31 January 2026.

According to the Daily News, Chris Naidoo, the South African national futsal team coach, was driving through the CBD with his colleague. The windows were open due to the heat. As the vehicle slowly travelled through bumper-to-bumper traffic, they were suddenly accosted by a group of eight suspected robbers.

Robbery in Durban CBD

The suspects reportedly surrounded the car and tried to grab valuables through the window. One of the suspects grabbed Naidoo's phone, and others tried to remove the rings on his fingers. Naidoo, however, fiercely fought back and jumped out of the vehicle. He chased the suspect, and in the ensuing chaos, a crowd of pedestrians observed but offered no assistance.

Good Samaritan steps in

The members of the gang formed a protective shield around the suspect, who grabbed Naidoo's phone. Just then, a well-dressed stranger carrying a small bag emerged. The man demanded that the gang return Naidoo's phone and pointed towards his bag in a threatening manner. The suspects returned the phone and disappeared into the city. Naidoo praised the Good Samaritan's timely intervention. He also opened a case at the Durban Central Police Station.

Good Samaritans coming to South Africans' rescue

South Africans are known to have hearts of gold, always eager to give a helping hand where needed. A Good Samaritan earned South Africans' praise when he paid off the laybyes of 260 PEP customers worth R132,000 in Aberdeen, Eastern Cape, on 15 December 2025.

Another Good Samaritan came to the rescue of a matriculant who was begging for matric dance funds. The man, a software developer, shared a meal with the matriculant and his friends and bought him an outfit at Markham. He then got the matriculant a haircut.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens were not happy with the criminal incident.

Gcina Mathe said:

"I can guarantee that there were metro police in the vicinity, busy issuing tickets. They are everywhere in town, but the minute there is a problem, they are nowhere to be found."

Saadia Bibi said:

"I think we as a community should stand together and retaliate. When my neighbour was getting hijacked, he and his two grandsons were in his bakkie. My husband came running towards them sceaming at the top of his voice and other neighbours came onto the road."

Pregie Kannipan said:

"Durban Central is a no-go zone."

Peter Avis said:

"After my friend's son was stabbed to death while chasing a mugger who had robbed a woman of her bag, I decided that I will not risk my life for a stranger's material possessions."

Mahomed Mather said:

"And yet there are police on every corner issuing parking tickets, and they do nothing."

