The South African Police Service arrested a man who allegedly took the life of his niece at Phola Park in Mpumalanga

The man allegedly viciously attacked the little girl, who was rushed to the hospital, where she died of her wounds

South Africans were horrified by the man's alleged actions and demanded that he be given a stiff sentence for his alleged crimes

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A man from Mpumalanga handed himself over after allegedly murdering a child. Images: Tebogo Mokwena/ Briefly News and Adam Berry/Getty Images

Source: UGC

PHOLA PARK, MPUMALANGA — A Mpumalanga man handed himself over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) on 2 February 2026 for allegedly murdering his two-year-old niece.

According to the police, the incident took place at Phola Park on 1 February. Preliminary investigations revealed that the little girl and two other children between the ages of three and six were playing outside when the suspect approached them. He was carrying a knife.

Suspect allegedly stabs toddler

The suspect then allegedly grabbed the toddler, forced her to the ground, and stabbed her neck before fleeing the scene. The children who witnessed the incident ran into the house to report it to family members. The little girl was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her wounds. The suspect handed himself over the following day and was charged with murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Recent incidents of murdered children

The police in Steenberg, Cape Town, launched an investigation after the body of a six-year-old child was found inside a washing machine. The child was reported missing on 18 December 2025 and was found days later after the police searched a house on Ensor Street in Cafda.

An elderly man was arrested for allegedly killing his 14-year-old son in Ngqeleni in the Eastern Cape. The police were called to the scene on 6 January 2026, a day after the boy and his father got into an argument over the use of his father's bank card without permission. The man allegedly hit his son with a sjambok and a stick. He then allegedly tied the child with a rope and locked him in the house until the next morning when he was discovered.

A Mpumalanga child was stabbed to death. Image: 400tmax

Source: Getty Images

South Africans horrified by child's murder

Netizens commenting on the murder of the little child were shaken by the incident.

Riva Madiva said:

"There's always something bad happening out there. I wonder what made him so angry that he'd kill his own niece."

Muziwandile Mnguni said:

"And someone still thinks that the death penalty is not necessary."

Ntate Motaung asked:

"Why involve your kids in your conflict?"

Hes James said:

"God, please save every human on earth from the devil. He is very busy destroying the world."

Itumeleng Innocent Moilane said:

"Family feuds."

65-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing son

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Limpopo man was arrested after he allegedly opened fire in his house, killing his 17-year-old son. The suspect was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect reportedly arrived at his home and found his wife sitting with a neighbour on 1 January 2026. He allegedly got into an argument with her. The couple's sons tried to intervene. The suspect allegedly produced his firearm and started shooting. The 17-year-old was struck in the head and died immediately.

Source: Briefly News