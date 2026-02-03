A 24-year-old man is set to appear in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court, accused of brutally murdering his two-year-old niece while she played outside with other children

Police allege the suspect stabbed the toddler in the neck without warning before fleeing the scene

The accused later handed himself over to authorities and now faces a murder charge that has horrified the community

MPUMALANGA- A 24-year-old man accused of the shocking murder of his two-year-old niece is set to face the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga.

According to SABC News, Police allege the toddler was brutally stabbed at Phola Park in KwaMhlanga on Sunday, 1 February 2026, while playing outside with two other children aged between two and six.

SAPS detail the attack

Provincial police spokesperson Jabu Ndubane said the attack unfolded without warning when the suspect allegedly grabbed the little girl and forced her to the ground.

“Without uttering a word, he inflicted a fatal injury to her neck and fled the scene. The other children ran into the house to raise the alarm,” Ndubane said.

The child was rushed to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Ndubane confirmed the accused handed himself over to the police on Monday, 2 February 2026 and now faces a charge of murder.

Toddler found murdered in a field.

In a related incident, A second toddler, two-year-old Khayone Pakeni, was found murdered in a field in eMbalenhle about two weeks after he went missing, with his body wrapped in a blanket and his clothes beside him. His death has deeply saddened many South Africans and sparked fears on social media that a serial killer may be operating in the area. Police have urged the public to share any information that could help catch those responsible as the community demands answers.

A three-year-old girl was found dead inside a locked vehicle at Seshego Hospital in Limpopo on 27 October 2025 after apparently being left in the car by her mother, who rushed off and forgot about her. Police have opened a culpable homicide case and believe the child died from heat and lack of oxygen while trapped inside the vehicle. The incident sparked public outrage and calls for greater awareness about the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles.

In another case, emergency services in Durban responded after a passerby discovered the body of an infant with severe injuries and burns in bushes near the braai area at Brighton Beach on 21 January 2026. The child was declared dead at the scene, and police have launched a murder investigation as the circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear. Residents expressed shock and urged authorities to find those responsible.

Previously, Briefly News reported that a six-year-old Johannesburg girl named Eva Tembo was safely returned on 21 October 2024 after being allegedly abducted by her mother’s employer, Carlos Rebelo, in Kensington, sparking a police hunt for her suspected kidnapper. Following her return, law enforcement continued investigating the case, and it’s expected that charges related to kidnapping will be laid against the suspect. The case drew attention as authorities urged anyone with information to assist in the ongoing probe.

