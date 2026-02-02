Five men were arrested for the murder of 60-year-old Deon Du Toit on a farm near Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape

The suspects, aged 22 to 37, face multiple charges, including murder and the possession of stolen property

Eastern Cape authorities responded after receiving reports of a robbery in progress

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Five suspects linked to the brutal murder of an elderly man were arrested over the weekend and are due to appear in Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE, HUMANSDORP - Five men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old man on a farm outside Humansdorp. The suspects appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 2 February 2026.

Murder of a 60-year-old man on a farm

The suspects, aged between 22 and 37, were reportedly found in possession of items believed to have been stolen during the attack. They face charges of murder, house robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Police said the victim, Deon Du Toit, was discovered lifeless on his smallholding along the R102 early on 27 January 2026, with signs of violent trauma. Authorities responded after receiving reports of a robbery in progress.

Other crime-related stories

Authorities in Gauteng have arrested five people in connection with the hijacking, kidnapping, and murder of two women whose partially decomposed bodies were discovered on Thursday, 8 January 2026, on a plot in Poortjie near Orange Farm. The victims, Nontokozo Mazibuko and Andiswa Sontangane, went missing in December 2025 and were reported to the police by their families on New Year’s Eve, 31 December 2025.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the incident happened along the R102 at about 1.30 am. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who fled after a shootout with officers that left four people dead in Adams Mission, south of Durban, on Thursday, 29 January 2026. KwaZulu-Natal police said officers confronted a group of suspects on Sheleni Road while attempting to arrest them in connection with several crimes in the area. A shootout followed, during which four suspects were fatally wounded, while a fifth escaped.

KwaZulu-Natal Deputy Police Commissioner Major General Phumelele Makoba has reported notable declines in several crime categories across the province. During a briefing to KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, Makoba outlined a comparative review of crime statistics from 15 October to 30 December 2025, measured against the same period in 2024. The analysis covered reports from districts and police stations across the province.

Police probe attacks as second traditional healer murdered in Limpopo

In another article, Briefly News reported that another sangoma was shot and killed at his home in Limpopo village on Sunday, 21 December 2025.

This marks the second killing of a traditional healer in just a week in the Limpopo village. The South African Police Service in Limpopo is investigating the motives for both murders. A 67-year-old man was fatally shot at his homestead in Worcester village in the Mopani District. Police in Limpopo said the incident occurred at about 5 pm on Sunday, 21 December 2025.

Source: Briefly News