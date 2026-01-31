Gauteng Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the assassination of popular DJ Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock

Police say the man was taken into custody late last night, with investigations still ongoing and full details yet to be confirmed

The arrest follows the denial of bail to the first accused, Victor Majola, as the state maintains it has a strong case in the high-profile murder

Police have arrested a second suspect in the DJ Warras case. Images: Boris Roessler/ Getty Images and DJ Warras/ Instagram

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG- Gauteng Police have confirmed the arrest of another man in connection with the assassination of Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock.

According to SABC News, Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the suspect was arrested late last night, 30 January 2026, but full details are still being finalised. The detained man is reportedly the alleged shooter; assassination this has not been officially confirmed, as police are awaiting a full report.

The arrest brings the number of suspects linked to the popular DJ’s killing to two, following his murder in December last year.

The first suspect was denied bail in court

Earlier this week, the first accused, Victor Majola, was denied bail by the court. The suspect appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 26 January 2026. Magistrate Annalise Tlhapi ruled that Majola is likely to evade trial after providing two conflicting addresses. The court also noted that his alibi for the day Stock was killed had not been tested. Majola will remain in custody as the case continues toward trial.

What has happened in court?

On 13 January 2026, the state alleged Victor Majola pointed out DJ Warras to an alleged gunman moments before the fatal shooting, placing him at the scene and implicating him in orchestrating the murder. Prosecutors presented evidence, including CCTV footage and witness accounts, as part of the ongoing bail and trial proceedings against Majola.

On 15 January 2026,the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court dismissed Victor Majola’s application to compel the release of video footage allegedly showing his involvement in DJ Warras' killing. The judge found no basis to order that the footage be presented at this stage while forensic analysis is ongoing. Majola’s defence insisted he was in Soweto on the day of the shooting and maintained a competing alibi, but the court noted that his version had not yet been tested.

Majola’s bail application in the DJ Warras murder case was remanded after his defence presented video evidence for consideration by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. The hearing will continue as the court reviews the new material before making a ruling on whether Majola can be released pending trial. His bail was remanded to 26 January 2026.

The first suspect linked to the DJ Warras shooting, Victor Majola, remains in police custody after several bail appearances. Image:@by_greatest/X

Source: Twitter

Suspect's lawyer claims his innocence

Previously, Briefly News reported that even though bail was denied, Victor Majola's lawyer reaffirmed his client’s innocence, asserting that the state lacks conclusive evidence linking Majola to the killing. The defence has challenged aspects of the case, including video evidence and procedural matters, as proceedings continue in court. The lawyer said Majola was not arrested on the same day of the incident, and nothing was found in his possession during the arrest.

