Victor Majola made another appearance before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court as he seeks bail

Majola was arrested in connection with the death of Warrick 'DJ Warras' Stock, who was murdered on 16 December 2025

Majola's lawyer, Advocate Dumisani Mabunda, produced video evidence in support of his client

GAUTENG - Victor Majola's bail application has been remanded for judgement to be delivered.

Majola was arrested in connection with the murder of Warwick 'DJ Warras' Stock, the popular radio and television show host. DJ Warras was gunned down on 16 December 2025 outside the Zambesi Building in the Johannesburg Central Business District.

He was allegedly there to inspect the building, which had been hijacked, when he was shot dead outside.

Majola's bail application remanded

Majola will remain behind bars until Monday, 26 January 2026, as his matter has been remanded. The matter was remanded to allow for the judge to deliberate over the evidence and deliver a verdict.

Majola's lawyer, Advocate Bongani Mabundla, indicated that he would not be available during the course of the next week, prompting a lengthier delay.

Defence introduces video evidence

Majola appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 13 January 2026 for bail, but the matter dragged on through the week.

Large parts of the proceedings focused on the video evidence the State claimed it had, which showed Majola at the scene on the day of the murder.

The defence lawyer, Advocate Mabunda, disputed this, saying that his client had an alibi. In Majola's affidavit, he said that he was in Soweto on the day of the murder.

A mechanic in Soweto also submitted an affidavit to state that Majola was with him on the day in question. The defence lawyer also produced its own video footage on 16 January 2026, saying that it proved that his client was not at the scene on the day of the murder.

