The Minister of Public Works, Dean Macpherson, welcomed the decision of the Independent Development Trust's Chairperson Tebogo Malaka's resignation

Her resignation came as she was expected to appear before a disciplinary committee after she was caught on camera allegedly bribing a journalist

Macpherson pointed out that her resignation did not protect her from the criminal charges he laid against her following her suspension in 2025

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, covered current affairs relating to international conflict, the economy, finance, banks, and state-owned enterprises during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Dean Macpherson noted Tebogo Malaka's resignation. Image: Dean Macpherson/ Facebook and MDN News/ X

Source: UGC

PRETORIA — The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, said that suspended Independent Development Trust (IDT) CEO Tebogo Malaka's resignation on 14 January 2025 did not protect her from criminal prosecution.

In a statement released on 14 January, Macpherson noted that Malaka resigned without an exit compensation, and her resignation will be in effect on 31 January. This meant that she would not leave with a golden handshake. Macpherson said that Malaka's resignation came weeks before she was expected to appear before a disciplinary hearing in February 2026. He pointed out that her legal troubles were not over.

Tebogo Malaka's not off the hook: Macpherson

Macpherson said that Malaka's resignation affirmed the Department's position that no individual in the department is above ethical governance, the law or accountability. He called on the law enforcement to conclude investigations into her and act decisively if criminal prosecution were warranted.

Why was Malaka suspended?

Malaka was suspended after PricewaterCooper (PwC) released a report in August 2025 which implicated her in a botched R836 million Public Service Administration oxygen plant project. She faced accusation for failing to prevent or act on violations that could have cost the State millions.

Malaka came under fire after she was recorded allegedly trying to bribe Daily Maverick journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh on 3 August 2025 after her suspension. Her spokesperson, Phasha Makgolane, allegedly approached Myburgh and offered him R100,000 and his choice of lucrative contracts in exchange for silence. He then met with Myburgh and, in the presence of Malaka,produced a bag which allegedly contained R60,000. Myburgh rejected the bribery offer.

Dean Macpherson laid a charge against Tebogo Malaka. Image: Dean Macpherson

Source: Facebook

Macpherson opened a case against her after the bribery incident went viral and said he would ask the South African Police Service to investigate whether other journalists have been bribed by government officials or politicians. He added that the allegations against her were sickening.

Tebogo Malaka takes a swipe at Dean Macpherson

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malaka accused Macpherson of unfairly targetting her. She spoke after Macpherson opened a case against her for allegedly attempting to bribe Myburgh.

Malaka said that Macpherson was unfairly targetting her through the media and the newly-appointed IDT Board. She accused him of targetting her because she was a black female CEO. She said he never allowed her to present his side of the story. She also denied that she bribed Myburgh.

Source: Briefly News