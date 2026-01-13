Arthur Mafokate and his ex-girlfriend Cici's legal drama appears to be far from over after another lawsuit emerged

Reports suggest that Mafokate took his former partner to court after she accused him of attempted murder

With a massive multi-million-rand lawsuit in the cards, the discussion surrounding Arthur and Cici's legal battle erupted in the comment section as fans revisited their assault scandal

Arthur Mafokate reportedly took Cici to court. Images: arthurmafokate, ciciworldwide

Source: Instagram

South African Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate is said to have taken his former partner Busisiwe "Cici" Thwala to court after she allegedly made defamatory statements against him.

The self-proclaimed King of Kwaito and his ex are reportedly embroiled in another legal battle after she allegedly shared social media posts in September 2025, where she published photos of her X-ray showing her past pelvic surgery.

According to a post by MDN News, the scans were related to Cici's 2017 assault case against Mafokate, to which she allegedly accused her ex-boyfriend of assaulting and "almost murdering her."

The news platform revealed on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, that Cici's post allegedly caused Mafokate significant emotional distress and led to lost business opportunities.

Arthur Mafokate is reportedly suing his ex-girlfriend Cici for R1.5 million after she allegedly claimed that he assaulted and nearly killed her. Image: Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

The businessman and retired musician, who was previously linked to a massive Lotto corruption scandal, is allegedly suing Cici for R1.5 million.

Nearly a decade after the 2017 incident, the former couple is set to meet eye-to-eye at the Johannesburg High Court over the assault case. Cici had accused Mafokate of dragging her with his car, while the Kwaito star claimed that she attacked him and was later acquitted of the charges.

The discussion in the comment section hit a fever pitch as online users nitpicked the couple's decades-long legal drama.

Read the details of Arthur Mafokate and Cici's legal battle below.

Social media discusses Arthur Mafokate and Cici drama

The online community harshly criticised Arthur Mafokate, with comments ranging from his corruption scandals to the physical and emotional trauma he caused his ex. Read some of their comments below.

FirstQueenity said:

"He must pay back the money he’s been stealing first from the Lotto."

DumaneNkos7748 defended Cici:

"But Cici never mentioned his name; she just showed us the X-rays, and people in the comments mentioned him."

Andani015 trolled:

"Is he out of Lotto money?"

Letsoaloalex1 said:

"He knows he's not getting that money."

m74218590 argued:

"Just because he was acquitted does not mean he didn’t do it."

Social media users criticised Arthur Mafokate for attempting to sue Cici despite their volatile history. Image: arthurmafokate

Source: Instagram

malangen_ slammed Arthur Mafokate:

"He broke her pelvis and beat her to a pulp. He needs to go to the nearest hell."

kharefree was unimpressed:

"I've lost respect for this man, smh."

Sweetpe88084627 added:

"Arthur is delusional. Didn’t Cici walk on crutches with bruises at some point?"

NgobeniMatsie posted:

"Wasn’t the lottery and Covid money enough?"

simplyluvo posted:

"He needs to be arrested at this point."

