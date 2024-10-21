The South African legendary musician Arthur Mafokate found himself once again accused by an unknown woman

The musician was accused of being involved in another lottery scandal by the mother of a daughter living with a disability

Many netizens weighed in on the accusations, as others mentioned that they weren't surprised that he was being accused

Arthur Mafokate was allegedly involved in another lottery scandal.

Once again, Arthur Mafokate was trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Arthur accused of another lottery scandal

Social media has been buzzing as legendary musician Arthur Mafokate became the talk of the town shortly after he cancelled his much-awaited A Night With Legends concert due to a lack of funds.

Recently, Mafokate was again accused by the mother of a daughter who is living with a disability of benefiting from a Lotteries Commission grant, which she alleged he helped them apply for earlier this year. This came after the star had been involved in another fraud scandal.

The story of Arthur was shared on Twitter (X) by City Press on their social media page and wrote:

"Arthur Mafokate is at the centre of YET another funding scandal. A mother of a daughter living with a disability is adamant that Mafokate is financially benefiting from a Lotteries Commission grant, which he helped them apply for early this year."

SA weighs on the accusation

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section after they became aware of the allegations against the musician. Here's what they had to say:

@ms_tourist said:

"Bathong Arthur again."

@incontroZA wrote:

"Why doesn't he go back to signing artists to rip them off? The lotto thing is so low and literally breaking the law. At least with music, no one believes artists when they're getting ripped off."

@Maphumzah responded:

"This one is always a beneficiary. I bet his name was also on that COVID beneficiary list."

@Ngubenil commented:

"I’m not surprised! Good luck to the mother, touching this ‘untouchable.'"

@TheGeopol mentioned:

"Arthur Mafokate shows hallmarks of a psychopath, Zero empathy & Zero remorse. He ruined many lives, from Tshomi to Cici, etc."

@XUFFLER replied:

"Arthur the swindler."

