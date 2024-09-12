Arthur Mafokate has cancelled this year's A Night With Legends concert due to a lack of funds

Mafokate, who has been personally funding the event, noted that this is a major setback for Kwaito music, especially since they wanted to honour the late Mapaputsi

He criticised the lack of government support and urged South Africans to prioritise local artists over international stars

Legendary Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate has canned this year's A Night With Legends due to a lack of funds. The star, who has been funding the event, noted that he does not have money to foot the bills.

Arthur Mafokate has canned the 'A Night With Legends' concert. Image: @arthurmafokate Instagram and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

A Night With Legends concert cancelled

Arthur Mafokate has announced the cancellation of the A Night With Legends concert. This historic evening has been honouring the pioneers of Kwaito music, both living and late, who have contributed to the socio-economic development of their communities.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Mafokate said he has been funding the concert from his pocket but does not have the money this year. He said this is a heavy blow for the Kwaito genre because they wanted to honour Mapaputsi, who passed away recently. He said:

"There will be no concert this year; legends will not get to eat or have respect and support. The event had to be called off, denying artists the opportunity to treat their fans and supporters to a memorable evening of their music. There is a lack of support from the government."

Arthur Mafokate calls for support

The disappointed star also called for South Africans and the government to give local artists the same attention and support they give to international stars.

"There is an unfortunate trend in the country's entertainment industry of overlooking local talent and legends while readily supporting international artists. They continue to let our artists down."

Mapaputsi's body allegedly held at ransom by a friend

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the family of the late Mapaputsi is begging for privacy and respect amid friends who are trying to make some money from them.

According to City Press, Sandile Ngwenya's family feels disrespected by mourners who do not respect their privacy.

