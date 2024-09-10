The family of Mapaputsi, the late Kwaito star who died after an illness, are begging for privacy to mourn him

The Ngwenya family have made some disturbing allegations regarding friends who have tried to extort money from them

It is reported that his body was held at ransom by a so-called friend who helped the family fetch him from the morgue

The family of the late Mapaputsi is begging for privacy and respect amid friends who are trying to make some money from them.

Mapaputsi's friend allegedly tried to extort money from the family. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mapaputsi's friends disrespectful to family

According to City Press, Sandile Ngwenya's family feels disrespected by mourners who do not respect their privacy.

The late Kwaito star died after an illness and was said to be bedridden. After his death, so-called friends allegedly tried to "extort" money from the family. In the midst of the chaos, the family is begging for privacy to mourn him properly.

The news publication quoted a source who said they have been "abused and bullied" by the mourners. In addition, the friends drink and hold celebrations while the family mourns.

Mapaputsi's body held at ransom

The Ngwenya family further made more troubling allegations regarding a friend who held his body at ransom. This person disguised himself as someone who wanted to help the family fetch him from the morgue.

After his body was fetched from the morgue in Durban, the person demanded the family pay him R50,000.

They also mentioned another incident involving a friend who shares the same surname as Mapaputsi and made a claim at the department looking for funding. The family distanced themselves from the culprit.

Mzansi shocked by allegations of extortion

People are shocked by the news and ask the family to share more details regarding Mapaputsi's friends. This is how Mzansi reacted to the story:

@ms_tourist mentioned:

"Bathong !!!! Mexico vibes. @NetflixSA wozani. Season 9 episode 1"

@Maphumzah said:

"Some friends are something else."

@TheGeopol shared:

"No they Mapaputsi’s family can’t tell us to give them privacy with such a scandal. It’s not normal for a deceased body to be held random. Is it an extortion gang case, is it a debt he owed, is it a mentally disturbed friend. They can’t live us hanging, he was a public figure."

Mapaputsi denied being bedridden

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mapaputsi reacted to reports of him being sickly and bedridden.

The legendary Kwaito singer shared a video of himself saying that he was not sick in bed but was instead in Durban living his best life.

Source: Briefly News