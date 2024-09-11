Aymos released his much-anticipated album Impilo on 30 August 2024, reflecting his Christian upbringing and life challenges

The singer carefully selected collaborators like Reese Madlisa and Sha Sha to match the themes of different tracks

Aymos credits his recent growth to a new team and looks forward to his album launch on 9 November at Emperor's Palace

South Africans have been counting the days to Aymos' much-awaited album launch. The talented singer, who has taken the music industry by storm with his back-to-back hits, released the Impilo album on 30 August 2024.

Aymos talks about the experiences that shaped Impilo

Like many singers, Aymos' journey in music started at church. The talented singer has been singing from a tender age until he hit the jackpot with Emcimbini. Aymos didn't end there; he has been dropping hits and collaborating with some of the big names in the showbiz industry.

The singer recently spoke to Briefly News about his latest body of work and what he hopes fans will take away from the album. To start off, Aymos, real name Babili Amos Shili, shared that Impilo was shaped by his life experiences, from his Christian background to the hurdles and victories he has encountered. He said:

"I was born and bred in a Christian family, where I attended church almost daily. So that was the solid foundation of who I am and what I stand for, and it also shaped the kind of music and the context that I give out in my music."

He added:

"My life hasn't been a smooth and easy journey. Hence, even the artwork looks a bit complicated. I believe life is complicated; no one has figured it out, and my making the album has been the experience of a lifetime. It hasn't been a smooth journey, to be honest with you."

Aymos explains how he chose artists to work with

The Fatela singer worked with several artists on Impilo. He explained that different criteria were used to choose who he would work with and why. Aymos said he carefully selected the people to work with based on the song's message.

"The collaborations were selected based on the music, the lyrics context, or the song's direction."

"Some songs were more aligned with a grown-up or mature artist, and some were very commercially based. I had to go with someone like Reese Madlisa, and for some songs like 10,000 Yey'nkomo, I had to go with Sha Sha because she is at the age where she is talking about amalobolo."

Aymos talks about his growth as an artist

The Amabhoza hitmaker has not been in the industry for long but has already made a huge impact. Looking back at where he came from and where he is now, Aymos attributed the growth to his new team. He said his career and music took a different direction took a whole new direction when he started working with them two years ago.

"I have matured so much, I have learnt to understand my brand and know what I stand for. I believe I am moving in the right direction. I have a new team now. I have been working with them for the past two years, and we've grown significantly. The rates that we are moving at are quite amazing."

Aymos shares his favourite songs and what fans can expect

Aymos also talked about the few songs that are close to his heart. He said the songs' messages resonate with many people who will listen to them.

"The standout tracks from the album will definitely be 10K with Sha Sha and Smthing Soweto and Mas Musiq, also Vumile and the first track, Sanibonani."

The star also urged fans to attend his album launch scheduled for 9 November at the Emperor's Palace.

"I'm hosting the album launch on the 9th of November at Emperor's Palace. I feel like that moment is the moment I have always been working towards in my career, and I would really appreciate it if people showed me love. I am inviting everyone to come and experience the most epic night ever, with an amazing line-up."

