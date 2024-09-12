Ex-convict Pitch Black Afro has made his return to Showbiz recently as he got booked for a gig

South African musical artist Pitch Black Afro is back with a bang in the showbiz world, having recently been booked for an upcoming gig.

Pitch Black Afro to headline Back To The City Festival

ex-convict Pitch Black Afro has returned to the music industry recently as he bagged himself a huge gig set to take place in October 2024.

According to TshisaLIVE, the star released from prison will headline the Back To The City Hip Hop Music Festival in Newtown, Johannesburg.

The music festival will celebrate 18 years of hip-hop excellence and 30 years of freedom. Speaking to the publication about this gig, the Ntofontofo hitmaker mentioned that he was very grateful to have been added to the lineup alongside the top artists in Mzansi; he further shared that he cannot wait to perform on stage again.

He said:

"I'll be sharing the stage with top artists and looking forward to my performance as I've been performing around the country. I'm glad to say I'm still appreciated by these new rappers and my flow is still relevant to this age group.

"I'm working hard in my studio at home recording new music and soon will collaborate with a few rappers to create the sound needed."

