Convicted musician Pitch Black Afro is reportedly in the studio recording new music since his release from prison

The Ntofo Ntofo hitmaker is out on parole after spending 10 years behind bars for the murder of his wife

Reports suggest that he is now in the studio to record a song for his late wife, Catherine Modisane

Parolee Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, is back to making music. The rapper was released six months ago on parole for the murder of his wife in 2018.

Pitch Black Afro out on parole

Convicted musician Pitch Black Afro was released from prison on 18 August 2023 after serving only three years of his ten-year sentence. He served his time at the Leeuwkop Prison and was granted parole six months ago.

The Ntofo Ntofo rapper was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for the murder of his wife, Catherine Modisane.

What Pitch Black Afro is up to since release

According to ZiMoja, Pitch Black Afro is in the studio with music producer Molly Wood. They are reportedly working on a song dedicated to his late wife Catherine.

An apparent source said the man misses Catherine, and this song is his way of expressing that.

“Music has always been his passion. He sings about wishing he could see her again and tell her how much he loves her. It is a tribute to his woman, and we will have to wait and see how people will receive the song."

What life was like behind bars

Pitch Black Afro spent his time at the Leeuwkop Prison and it was reported that he spent his time doing what he loves, music.

He even performed at a drug addiction and gender-based violence (GBV) concert in 2023. He also dedicates his time to helping other inmates develop rap skills and teaches them the basics.

Although he was in for murder, the rapper was in high spirits.

"He is really making a difference inside."

