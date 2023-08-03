Arthur Mafokate is allegedly embroiled in yet another fraud scandal, this time for his New Year's Eve party

The Democratic Alliance is reportedly gunning for the government for apparently funding his 2015 party twice

His party was held at Mary Fitzgerald Square, and some of the who's who in entertainment were in attendance

Another fraud scandal haunts music producer Arthur Mafokate as the Democratic Alliance comes for him and the government.

The Democratic Alliance issued a statement stating that they want Arthur's company to answer for the funds he received from the government. Image: @arthurmafokate

Arthur Mafokate and his company 999 Music land on the Democratic Alliance's bad side

According to ZiMoja, the Democratic Alliance (DA), in a statement, called for the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture as well as the City of Johannesburg to be investigated.

This is regarding the News Year's Eve party Arthur Mafokate's company 999 Music hosted in 2015.

The opposition party claimed the music company received funding from both the department and the city.

His 2015 party was held at Mary Fitzgerald Square, and some of the most recognised names in the entertainment industry were in attendance, including DJ Zinhle, Black Coffee and Mafikizolo, just to name a few.

DA demands 999 Music pays back the money he allegedly received

According to the news publication, 999 Music received R1 million from the government and allegedly also received R711 000,00 from the city.

The party calls for Arthur's company to reimburse the funds as they battled to understand how he got paid twice for just one event. In addition to that, they call for the people involved in approving these transactions to be brought to book.

Arthur Mafokaye mum about these allegations, advertises his upcoming event instead

On social media, Arthur Mafokate has been hard at work advertising his upcoming event, Night With the Legends.

The event is set to take place on 30 September and will be hosted by Somizi Mhlongo, and it features music trio Jamali, Trompies, Bongo Maffin and many other iconic music figures in Mzansi.

SA calls for Arthur's arrest after allegedly benefiting R4.5 million from the government

Briefly News previously reported that Arthur Mafokate allegedly benefited R4.5 million from various government tenders.

Netizens called for the musician to face the music after it was revealed that he received tenders from the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation and the National Arts Council (NAC).

His daughter Owami Mafokate's company Queendom Media also allegedly benefitted over half a million rand from the same department.

