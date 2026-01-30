Former e.tv Scandal! actress Nolwazi Shange appeared in the Brixton Magistrates’ Court facing charges of fraud and theft

The case involves allegations that she defrauded a production company that hired her as a casting director of a substantial amount of money

The actress's matter was postponed, and Nolwazi is expected to return to court at a later date to answer to the charges she's facing

Former 'Scandal!' actress Nolwazi Shange appeared in Brixton magistrates’ court. Image: nolwazishange

Source: Instagram

Former Scandal! actress Nolwazi Shange appeared in the Brixton Magistrates’ Court on charges of fraud and theft, according to a report by Daily Sun.

The actress, who previously attended Clement Maosa's birthday party, faced allegations that she defrauded Queen Modjaji production of a significant sum of money.

Nolwazi was accused of stealing money from the production after being hired as a casting director.

The matter was brought before the court on 30 January 2026.

Daily Sun reported that Nolwazi, who faces fraud and cybercrime charges, arrived at the court accompanied by her legal representative and remained composed throughout the brief proceedings.

The case was postponed to allow further investigation and preparation by both the state and the defence team.

A challenging time for the actress

Nolwazi Shange has built a solid reputation in South African television, with her performance in shows such as Outlaws and Scandal! earning her praise for bringing depth and relatability to her character.

The court case now places her personal life under public scrutiny, adding pressure to an otherwise successful career in the entertainment industry.

Daily Sun reported that the charges have not been finalised, and Nolwazi has not yet entered a plea. The postponement gives both sides more time to gather evidence and prepare arguments before the next court date.

Nolwazi Shenge's bail and the charges she faces

Earlier in 2025, the casting director was granted bail of R5 000 and was expected to appear in court again later on in the year on 26 September after her case was postponed for further investigations.

Media reports in the immediate aftermath of Nolwazi's charging revealed that the state alleged that the actress was hired by Rhythm World as a casting director and recruited people to perform in various productions.

Allegedly, that's when things took a fraudulent turn, with the production company stating that Shange kept the money for herself.

When Daily Sun originally broke the story in 2024, a source close to the matter had told the publication:

"Nolwazi worked on the set as a casting manager. She recruited agencies with extras, and after they had rendered their services, they were asked to send invoices. The different companies sent their invoices. She did something that wasn't right."

Adding to their narrative, the source further said:

"She changed the amounts and bank details so the money would go to another unknown company associated with her. People from the agencies went to Rhythm World demanding payment and claiming they were never paid. This was a surprise for the production company, so investigations were started, and they discovered what she had done."

