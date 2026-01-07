An elderly man was arrested for allegedly murdering his 14-year-old son in the Eastern Cape

It is alleged that the Incident followed a dispute over the son's unauthorised use of his father's bank card

The father faces a murder charge after he allegedly assaulted and confined his son overnight

The father allegedly assaulted the teenager with a sjambok and a stick. Image: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NGQELENI, EASTERN CAPE - Police in the Eastern Cape have arrested an elderly man from Ngojini in the Ngqeleni area for the alleged murder of his 14-year-old son.

Murder of 14-year-old son

According to police, the incident followed an argument after the teenager used his father’s bank card without permission. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana stated that officers were called to the scene on Tuesday morning, 6 January 2026.

Investigators allege that the assault occurred on Monday night, 5 January 2026, at about 10 pm, when the father struck the boy with a sjambok and a stick. Police further allege that he tied the teenager with a rope and confined him inside the house throughout the night.

Child took his father’s bank card

The boy was discovered dead at approximately 4 am on Tuesday, 6 January 2026. Police believe the attack was triggered after the child took his father’s bank card and used it to buy items at a local spaza shop.

Ngqeleni police arrested the suspect, who is due to appear before the Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, facing a charge of murder. The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, has condemned the killing.

Police said the teenager was found dead at around 4 am on Tuesday morning. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

