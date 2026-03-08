The South African government reassured women that sanitary pads are safe after a study raised concerns

The recent study found endocrine-disrupting chemicals in various menstrual products

South African health experts discussed the potential risks linked to chemical exposure in menstrual items

The South African government has reassured women and girls that sanitary pads remain safe to use following public concern sparked by a recent study that detected small quantities of endocrine-disrupting chemicals in some menstrual products.

Scientific experts addressed issue

Officials and scientific experts addressed the issue during a joint media briefing on Sunday, 8 March 2026, hosted by the Social Protection, Community and Human Development cluster, co-chaired by Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. The briefing followed widespread public debate after findings from a study conducted by the University of the Free State gained traction on news platforms and social media, raising questions about potential health risks.

The research, conducted by the university’s Department of Chemistry and published in the journal Science of the Total Environment in February 2026, analysed 16 sanitary pads and seven pantyliners purchased online to determine whether they contained endocrine-disrupting chemicals. Researchers reported that all products tested contained at least two types of these chemicals, including parabens, phthalates and bisphenols. Some products marketed as “chemical-free” were also found to contain small quantities of the compounds.

The study suggested that menstrual products could be an overlooked source of exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals. Information accompanying the research noted that exposure to such chemicals has been linked in scientific literature to possible health concerns, including hormonal imbalances, fertility challenges, endometriosis and certain reproductive cancers. The findings triggered concern among women and girls who rely on menstrual products each month, prompting government and health experts to address the issue publicly.

