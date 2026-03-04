The South African Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology has assured consumers that sanitary pads are safe to use

The assurance came after the University of the Free State published a report alleging the presence of Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals in sanitary pads and panty liners

Briefly News spoke to one of the companies implicated in the report, and the entity also assured consumers that its products are safe

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Sanitary pads are not as harmful as the UFS report led people to believe, according to experts. Image: zoranm

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology’s Professor Ismail Bhorat has urged South Africans to “take a chill pill” and not react sensationally to the University of the Free State’s report on the alleged presence of Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals (EDCs) in sanitary pads and panty liners. One of the implicated companies defended its products and spoke to Briefly News about their safety.

Speaking to eNCA, Bhorat noted that the public’s response to the report that the UFS released has been over the top. He added that the findings have caused unnecessary harm, and called for the study’s findings to be understood in context.

Consumers can purchase sanitary pads: expert

Bhorat pointed out that there was a difference between the potential to cause harm and a risk. He added that even if there was a risk, the levels would have to exceed limits placed by international regulatory bodies. Bhorat remarked that the EDCs are very common and are even found in foodstuffs, personal and beauty care products, and household items in low quantities.

Bhorat also did not think that a recall was necessary. He observed that the chemicals found in sanitary pads are also found in other cosmetic products like shampoos, conditioners, lotions, lipstick, toothpaste, and some clothing.

An implicated company assures consumers

Sylk NSP (PTY) Ltd, which manufactures Comfitex sanitary pads and pantyliners, spoke to Briefly News. The company’s Group Company Secretary, Vandana Maharaj, said that Comfitex takes the safety of customers extremely seriously. She said that Comfitex is ISO 9001 certified, which meant that quality management systems are independently audited and continuously monitored.

A company manufacturing sanitary pads had confidence in its products. Image: HUIZENG HU

Source: Getty Images

“All raw materials used in our products are carefully selected, evaluated, and sourced from approved suppliers. All raw materials are tested by accredited laboratories to ensure compliance with strict safety standards. Our manufacturing facilities operate under controlled hygienic conditions with multiple quality control checks built into the production process,” she said.

Maharaj added that due to the current interest in the safety of sanitary pads in South Africa, the company is embarking on obtaining detailed laboratory tests, especially for the three categories of chemicals found in the sanitary pads.

“However, there is no need to panic as the products are compliant with the current mandated legislation.”

NCC launches investigation into sanitary pads

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the National Consumer Commission (NCC) launched an investigation into sanitary pad suppliers. The decision came after the UFS’s study on sanitary pads.

The NCC noted that the findings of the study raised concerns that affect millions of women and girls who are using the products. The NCC’s Acting Commissioner, Hardin Ratshisusu, said that the companies will be required to test the affected products and produce the lab results, which will be assessed to determine the need for a recall.

Source: Briefly News