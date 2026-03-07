The Department of Health had dispelled the false claims of a R1,200 HIV grant circulating on social media

The health department spokesperson urged South Africans to verify information from credible sources before sharing

Public reactions on social media highlighted concerns over trust in information related to health grants

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The Department of Health has warned the public that social media claims of a R1 200 grant for people living with HIV from May 2026 are false.

Information circulating online is fake

Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the information circulating online is fake and urged South Africans to verify messages with credible sources before sharing them. The claims, often appearing as news article headlines, alleged that the government has introduced a new grant for HIV-positive individuals.

Mohale advised people living with HIV to ignore the rumours and focus on their health and treatment. He said continued adherence to freely available life-saving medication is essential to prolong life, prevent HIV from multiplying, and reduce the risk of drug resistance and treatment failure. The department emphasised the importance of relying on official information rather than social media posts, highlighting that no such grant has been introduced.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts on the grant reports.

Sabelo Jesus Sabza said:

"People cherish and adore money, and some have already been tempted."

Lehlohonolo Moses Chele said:

"Thank you for exposing fake news."

Thuso Phutieagae said:

"But it sounded like a good idea."

Malumzi Mfekayi said:

"Someone borrowed my money, expecting that money. Thank you for warning the country."

Sweetone Mathangahle said:

"How many people who posted that scam have been arrested? We need action."

South Africa is set to roll out Lenacapavir, a six-month HIV prevention injection, in six provinces between April and June this year, the National Department of Health has confirmed. Announcing the initiative during his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the injection will be available at over 300 healthcare facilities across 24 districts nationwide. Lenacapavir is for HIV-negative people only. It is a prevention method, not a treatment and not a vaccine.

South Africa has taken a historic step in the global fight against HIV, bringing the continent closer to a potential vaccine. The first-ever human trial of a new HIV vaccine officially began in Cape Town at the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, based at Groote Schuur Hospital. This milestone marks a major advancement in Africa’s efforts to tackle the epidemic.

A new book, Who Really Killed Chris Hani?, alleges that apartheid-era operatives deliberately used HIV/AIDS as a form of biological warfare against black South Africans to reduce the population ahead of the country’s first non-racial elections. Retired judge Chris Nicholson alleged that, in its final years, the apartheid regime and its allies deliberately used the emerging HIV/AIDS pandemic as a weapon to manipulate South Africa’s population.

