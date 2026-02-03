South Africa has launched the continent’s first-ever human trial of a new HIV vaccine at the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation in Cape Town

The milestone comes amid setbacks in HIV/AIDS management, as U.S. funding cuts from PEPFAR threatened progress in the country’s fight against the epidemic

Experts remain cautiously optimistic, with researchers aiming for a functional cure in the next five to ten years

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africa launches the first-ever human HIV vaccine trial in Africa. Image: United Nations in Africa website

Source: UGC

CAPE TOWN- South Africa has taken a historic step in the global fight against HIV, bringing the continent closer to a potential vaccine.

A report by Eyewitness News (EWN) indicates that the first-ever human trial of a new HIV vaccine officially began in Cape Town at the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, based at Groote Schuur Hospital. This milestone marks a major advancement in Africa’s efforts to tackle the epidemic.

Why is this trial important?

With an estimated 8 million people living with HIV, South Africa has the highest HIV burden in the world. The trial has already enrolled its first group of 20 HIV-negative volunteers, who will help researchers evaluate the vaccine’s safety and its ability to trigger an immune response.

Leading health researcher Professor Glenda Grey of Wits University described this phase as a “critical step in the long journey toward an effective HIV vaccine.” She added,

“What we are aiming for is a functional cure, where interventions keep the virus under control so people don’t need to remain on lifelong treatment.”

If successful, this groundbreaking trial could offer renewed hope to millions of people across Africa and globally, positioning the continent at the forefront of HIV vaccine research.

In 2023, around 25.6 million people were living with HIV in sub-Saharan Africa, highlighting the urgent need for innovative solutions.

Funding cuts threaten gains in HIV/Aids management.

This progress is significant, taking into account the recent setback in the fight against HIV/Aids in SA, threatened by significant cuts to funding from the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). The funding supported critical treatment, prevention and community programmes. The reduction in aid has disrupted services, led to clinic closures and job losses, and raised concerns about potential increases in new infections and treatment interruptions.

Briefly News spoke to an expert who explained how the cuts could reverse hard‑won gains in the country’s HIV response and jeopardise efforts to control the epidemic.

US cut funding

The US followed through with threats, officially terminating funding for HIV organisations in South Africa in January 2025. The affected projects, which included both HIV and TB programmes, received termination letters stating the funding was no longer aligned with U.S. priorities and “not in the national interest.” Many South Africans on social media reacted by saying the move could help the country become less dependent on foreign aid and stand on its own feet.

The trial is set to begin at the Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. Image: Unicef website

Source: UGC

Previously, Briefly News reported that Professor Salim Abdool Karim of CAPRISA said a cure for HIV/AIDS could be possible within the next five to ten years, citing ongoing research using antibody and antiretroviral approaches that give reason for optimism. Some South Africans on social media expressed scepticism, arguing that a cure should already exist or distrust scientific timelines. The discussion highlights both hope in scientific advances and public frustration over the pace of progress in ending the epidemic.

Source: Briefly News