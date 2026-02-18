A six-month HIV prevention injection, Lenacapavir, will soon be available in South Africa

Health officials say the program targets all HIV-negative individuals, including men, women, and key populations

The Department of Health has announced that the full national roll-out is planned to be completed by 2028

South Africa will roll out Lenacapavir, a six-month HIV prevention injection. Images:sellyhutapea/ Getty Images and Thom Leach/ Getty Image

South Africa is set to roll out Lenacapavir, a six-month HIV prevention injection, in six provinces between April and June this year, the National Department of Health has confirmed.

Announcing the initiative during his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the injection will be available at over 300 healthcare facilities across 24 districts nationwide.

Who can benefit from Lenacapavir?

A report from SABC News indicated that Lenacapavir is for HIV-negative people only. It is a prevention method—not a treatment and not a vaccine. Orapeleng Mohlaoleng from the Department of Health explained:

"We are targeting everyone, including men and women of any age, as well as key groups such as gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, sex workers, and transgender people.”

The rollout is part of South Africa’s ongoing fight against HIV, aiming to curb new infections and give people more prevention options. Activists are emphasising45

The importance of educating communities about the injection, with the North West Provincial Council on AIDS pledging strong advocacy to ensure the community responds positively.

According to the Department of Health, the full national rollout will be completed by 2028.

Lenacapavir injection trial

The clinical trial for Lenacapavir was conducted in both South Africa and Uganda, where it was discovered that the injection prevented all HIV infections in young women who received it during the study. The trial showed greater protection compared with daily HIV prevention pills, with none of the women given the injection contracting HIV.

The injection interferes with the HIV capsid, a protein shell that protects HIV’s genetic material and enzymes needed for replication. During the randomised phase of the trial, none of the 2,134 women who received lenacapavir contracted HIV. The results have excited many, though some people online have asked why such breakthroughs focus primarily on young women.

SA's progress in HIV/AIDS has been hampered

The injection is welcome news as South Africa’s progress in fighting HIV/AIDS is under threat after the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) funding from the United States was cut. This created a major setback for prevention, testing, and treatment efforts.

Experts warn that the loss of this support could disrupt services and weaken hard‑won gains against the epidemic unless alternative funding is quickly found. Civil society and health advocates are calling on government and partners to act fast to protect vulnerable communities and maintain momentum in the national HIV response.

Lenacapavir will be available in six provinces from April to June and over 300 clinics will offer it. Image: Ihsaan Haffajee/Getty Images

