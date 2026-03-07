62 experienced detectives will be re-enlisted to combat crime in the Western Cape amid ongoing gang violence

Parliament's Police Committee has emphasised restoring critical skills and enhancing investigative capacity within the SAPS

Social media users debated, highlighting mixed opinions on police strategy and the importance of youth recruitment

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile (C) addresses police members ahead of the crime prevention operation Shanela. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - South Africans have shared their views after 62 experienced detectives were allegedly re-enlisted into the South African Police Service (SAPS). The move is aimed at strengthening crime investigations in the Western Cape.

62 Western Cape detectives called back

According to the South Africans, many of the detectives had previously retired or resigned but have now returned to help boost investigative capacity in a province heavily affected by gang-related crime. Ian Cameron, chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police, welcomed the development and said the re-enlistment could ease pressure on overburdened detective units. Cameron said bringing the detectives back would enhance investigative capacity in a province affected by persistent gang violence. The returning officers bring years of investigative experience back into the police service. Cameron added that their expertise would strengthen case-building and improve prospects for successful prosecutions.

He said the intervention was not only about increasing numbers but also about restoring critical skills within SAPS. He noted that the returning detectives would also help younger investigators develop their abilities by sharing practical knowledge and experience. The committee said improving the detective environment has been a priority since the start of the current parliamentary term. Cameron acknowledged that the intervention was limited in scale but said the addition of experienced investigators would help reduce the workload on existing detective units.

The returning officers bring years of investigative experience back into the police service. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts on the re-enlisted SAPS detectives.

Jerry Gantweni said:

"So, it means the current detectives employed don't know which end is up when it comes to gangsterism?"

Sydney Richter said:

"My first investigation will be GEPF. Unexplained Value Reductions (2025): In October 2025, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) expressed serious concern over reports from members observing "unexplained reductions" in their GEPF statement values."

Eileen Bownes said:

"Great idea. Knowledge and experience count."

Hartman Potgieter said:

"About time to get the SAPS up to the standard of real police, and yet if they were not sent on early forced retirement. They should get old police colleges training back, and there should be vetting and police clearance, and a higher starter test for literacy. The academy should be a year, and constables should have a higher past mark, like 60 percent at the end of the course."

Edna Vusi Pilusa said:

"Recruit youth. Don't waste resources. Employ the youth, and the rate of crime will drop."

Cheryl Millard said:

"Where did the army go?"

Western Cape records 1,157 murders in 3 months

Briefly News also reported that the Western Cape recorded 1,157 murders between October and December 2025, a slight drop from last year, but it remains South Africa's gang violence hotspot.

One in four murders and attempted murders in the province is gang-related, with Mfuleni, Delft, and the Cape Flats hardest hit.

Source: Briefly News