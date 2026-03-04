Western Cape Premier Alan Winde allegedly breached conduct rules by failing to declare a US travel sponsorship

The ANC caucus claimed non-disclosure undermines transparency and public trust in governance

Winde reportedly plans to appeal the committee's findings regarding ethical accountability

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Premier Alan Winde allegedly breached the Legislature’s Code of Conduct by failing to declare sponsored travel to the United States. Image: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - The Western Cape Provincial Legislature has adopted a Conduct Committee report that found Premier Alan Winde breached the Legislature's Code of Conduct by failing to declare sponsored travel to the United States.

Winde did not record the foreign trip

According to EWN, the report concluded that Winde did not record the foreign trip in the official Register of Members' Interests, in contravention of mandatory disclosure requirements. The African National Congress (ANC) caucus in the legislature supported the adoption of the report. It said the outcome confirmed the issue was not politically motivated but stemmed from non-compliance. The caucus argued that failing to disclose sponsored travel in a constitutional democracy amounted to secrecy and weakened accountability mechanisms. It maintained that declaring such benefits served as a safeguard to protect transparency and public trust.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

ANC legislature leader Khalid Sayed said the omission raised serious ethical concerns. He said the breach was particularly troubling because it involved the Premier, whom he described as the province's first citizen and a custodian of ethical governance. He added that non-disclosure undermined scrutiny measures intended to hold public representatives accountable. Premier spokesperson Regan Thaw said Winde rejected the finding and planned to appeal the decision.

Winde did not record the foreign trip in the official Register of Members’ Interests. Image: Murat Gok/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinion about the Premier's trip.

@zahidjadwat said:

"In September 2024, Winde attended Climate Week with the Under 2 Coalition, a network of 183 subnational governments focused on climate action. The Conduct Committee ruled he failed to personally declare a sponsored economy-class return flight from the Coalition. The sponsorship was recorded as an in-kind donation to the government (not personally to Winde), and he attended in his official capacity. Winde disputes the breach as a technical issue and plans to appeal."

@saltychi said:

"ANC is merely creating political theatre against the DA again because anyone with a valid US visa is allowed to visit the US without telling the ANC."

@__scott_disick said:

"Again, the DA is exposing whose interests they serve, and it’s definitely not South Africans."

@Thokoza88288017 said:

"DA comrades are now showing their true colours."

@Mulangan0 said:

"DA is the same as the ANC."

Steenhuisen concerned over voter shift as DA loses ground

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance (DA) lost two wards to the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in George's by-elections.

The DA party leader, John Steenhuisen, expressed concern over shifting voter support in the Western Cape. Steenhuisen said the party needed to understand why voters were shifting their support.

Source: Briefly News