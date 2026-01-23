The Democratic Alliance (DA) lost two wards to the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in George's by-elections

The DA party leader, John Steenhuisen, expressed concern over shifting voter support in the Western Cape

Steenhuisen said the party needed to understand why voters were shifting their support

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Steenhuisen was on the ground there on Monday to consolidate its support base. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, GEORGE - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has suffered a setback in the Western Cape after the Patriotic Alliance (PA) won two wards from the party in by-elections held in George on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

DA concerned about losing support

The by-elections in the Garden Route town followed the resignation of three DA councillors in 2025. Another by-election is scheduled to take place in George in February 2026. DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party was concerned about losing support in a province it governs and would ask the DA’s federal executive to analyse the reasons behind the PA’s growth in the Western Cape. He said the party needed to understand why voters were shifting their support to rival parties in DA-run municipalities.

Following the latest results, the DA holds 25 of the 55 seats on the George council, leaving it short of a majority and reliant on support from the Freedom Front Plus and the African Christian Democratic Party to govern. Steenhuisen visited George earlier this week in an effort to consolidate support, but the party failed to retain the wards.

PA gaining ground in rural areas

Steenhuisen said the DA had previously managed to contain the PA’s rise in provinces such as Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, but acknowledged that the Western Cape presented a different challenge. He noted that while the PA has been gaining ground mainly in rural areas, the DA has so far retained its dominance in the City of Cape Town.

Steenhuisen said the by-election results should not be viewed as a definitive measure of the party’s overall standing, adding that the DA has performed well in by-elections elsewhere in the country.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) snatched two wards from the party in by-elections in George. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Getty Images

