The NFP is at the centre of a power struggle in KwaZulu‑Natal as the ANC pressures it to rejoin the GPU

NFP leader Ivan Barnes rejected the ANC’s tactics, citing broken agreements on local governance

Internal divisions, including Mbali Shinga’s suspension and a violent clash in Durban, have heightened political uncertainty in the party

NFP President accuses ANC of trying to intimidate the party to rejoin the GPU. Images: Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images and KZN National Freedom Party/ Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL- The National Freedom Party (NFP) has emerged as a key prize in the struggle for control of KwaZulu-Natal, as the African National Congress (ANC) attempts to coerce the party back into the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) following its recent withdrawal.

According to IOL, NFP leader Ivan Barnes said his party rejected what he described as the ANC’s “intimidation tactics” during recent coalition talks.

Barnes details what transpired during the coalition talks

The NFP president said the ANC warned the NFP that the GPU would collapse and that the NFP may not be able to return to government if that happens, leaving the door open for the EFF to join the coalition.

“Our response was clear: our position is principled and politically mandated by what our party stands for,” he said

Barnes explained that the ANC later shifted tone, attempting to court the NFP back into the GPU, but offered nothing concrete beyond a vague request for reconsideration.

Governance in the KZN

The stakes are high, according to Barnes, because local governance across KZN’s municipalities remains a central point of contention. He accused coalition partners, including the ANC and IFP, of reneging on an earlier agreement to govern collectively in 12 municipalities, including Zululand, Nongoma, Alfred Duma, uMkhanyakude, Mtubatuba, and eThekwini.

“They went back on their word and completely undermined and disrespected us as a party,” Barnes said.

The political tug-of-war intensified after the NFP’s withdrawal from the GPU in the wake of a failed vote of no confidence against KZN Premier Thami Ntuli, the IFP’s provincial leader.

Barnes insists the NFP’s support for a vote of no confidence is grounded in principle, citing repeated breaches of the local government power-sharing agreement by former coalition partners.

GNU urgently meet after NFP exit

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) called an urgent meeting to discuss the implications of the National Freedom Party’s (NFP) recent withdrawal from the KwaZulu‑Natal Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) coalition. The NFP’s exit has thrust the province into uncertainty as it was a crucial coalition partner, and the party is also in talks with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, which could collapse the GPU. The meeting was conducted to chart a path forward and explore options to retain stability in the KZN government.

The government of provincial unity is on the verge of a collapse without the NFP. Image:@KZNPremier/X

