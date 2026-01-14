A video shows members of the National Freedom Party (NFP) physically fighting in Durban, highlighting deepening internal divisions

The party recently suspended Mbali Shinga for defying directives during a motion of no confidence vote against Premier Thami Ntuli

Public reaction is divided, with some viewing the suspension as necessary for party discipline and others seeing it as a sign of ongoing turmoil within the NFP

A video circulating on social media showing members of the National Freedom Party (NFP) engaged in a physical altercation in Durban has raised fresh concerns about ongoing instability within the party.

The footage shared by journalist Sihle Mavuso on X shows individuals identified as NFP members involved in a heated confrontation that escalated into violence.

What caused the fight?

Speculations are that opposing factions, those in support of Mbali Shinga and those in support of party president Ivan Barnes, came to blows during a meeting earlier today. Reports say a prominent faction within the National Freedom Party has backed the KwaZulu-Natal Government of Provincial Unity led by Premier Thami Ntuli. The faction, led by National Chairperson Sbusiso Mkhabela, said Shinga must stay put in her position. A protest by an NFP faction supporting Shinga also disrupted the planned media briefing, blocking president Ivan Barnes from speaking.

Clash highlights NFP infighting

The clash comes against the backdrop of prolonged internal turmoil within the NFP, which in recent years has been marked by leadership disputes, organisational breakdowns, and factional tensions. Once positioned as a significant political force in KwaZulu‑Natal, the party has struggled to maintain unity. Recently, the party suspended its only member in Parliament, Mbali Shinga, after she failed to follow a party directive during a motion of no confidence vote against KwaZulu‑Natal Premier Thami Ntuli. Shinga was the deciding vote and voted against the motion, helping Premier Ntuli and the Government of Provincial Unity retain power in the legislature. President of the party, Ivan Barnes, announced Shinga’s suspension following an emergency meeting on 18 December 2025.

The public took to social media to comment on how the party’s internal divisions may be spilling over into public confrontations.

Social media users weighed in

@Nozipho L. Mhlongo stated:

“The MK has really caused such division amongst Magwaza's children.”

@sndlazi said:

“They have one seat and are fighting like this.”

@MalemaOwen commented:

“This Barnes guy will soon find out the hard way; NFP is an IFP breakaway,”

@Mthoko84icloud remarked:

“A president throwing punches!”

@Thulani Vusumuzi added:

“I think the result of people fighting for KZN will be people being hurt.”

