A delegation of high-ranking members of the African National Congress, led by the deputy president, Paul Mashatile, was shown the door

Relatives of Dr (Ngaka) Modiri Molemo, who was the ANC's secretary-general in 1949, rejected the tombstone the party procured for him

South Africans supported the family and slammed the party for not consulting with Molemo's family in erecting the tombstone

Tebogo Mokwena, an experienced journalist at Briefly News, contributed to political and traditional leadership coverage in Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile was turned away. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST — Family members of the late Ngaka Modiri Molema, an anti-apartheid activist and former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, slammed the party for erecting a tombstone without their permission. The family chased a delegation led by party deputy president Paul Mashatile.

A video of Molemo's daughter, Warada, confronting the ANC leaders went viral. Apostle Deza Mekgwe posted it on his @ApstDeza X account on 12 January 2026. In the video, Warada, who is visibly upset, berates the ANC leaders, including Mashatile.

Molemo's child slams the ANC

Warada tells Mashatile and the delegation in the clip that the Tswana cultural law dictates that tombstones are not to be erected in the afternoon but in the morning. She then instructs an individual named Malebo to contact the people who were sent to erect the tombstone to stop erecting the tombstone. She slammed the party and accused them of depriving them of their human dignity.

She emphasises that no tombstone will be erected. She addressed Mashatile and said she would speak to the family to discuss the matter appropriately.

"We are not dolls. We reason. You should have come and reasoned with us," she said.

She added that it was too early during the course of the day to erect a tombstone. She added, though, that she will speak to the family for an earlier tombstone celebration.

View the clip on X here:

Paul Mashatile has not only faced rejection from members of the Molemo family. ANC elders pushed back against an endorsement by MK Veteran Thamsanqa Mnisi, who endorsed Mashatile as president of the ANC. A contingent of MK Veterans slammed Mnisi and rejected his endorsement.

Despite this, Mashatile said in December that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa would complete his term as the party president. Mashatile spoke in Parliament on 4 December 2025 and said that the alleged plotters would remain anonymous.

South Africans stand with the Molemo family

Netizens on X saluted the family and praised them for standing up to the ANC.

Umzukulwana ka Mandlani said:

"Respect to the family for standing up against these ANC charlatans."

MsKay said:

"The ANC undermines people. How do you erect a tombstone without the family's consent?"

Winds of Change said:

"The ANC always wants to play to the gallery. It wants to be seen as the caring party while it has no respect, no honour, and no love for its own black culture and customs."

Mdukate said:

"Gone are the days when black people just accepted the ANC leadership's arrogance. The era of unquestioned entitlement is over."

BG said:

"One thing about us Batswana, is that our traditions are not in vain. They are rooted in wisdom and are never without reason."

Paul Mashatile outlines South Africa's recovery plan

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mashatile highlighted the country's recovery plan during the festive season in 2025. He said that South Africa reached significant milestones like hosting the G20 Summit.

Mashatile also said that the country's economy grew by 0.5% in the third quarter. This growth marked it as the third consecutive quarter of growth.

Source: Briefly News