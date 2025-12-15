ANC Elders Push Back Against Mashatile Presidential Endorsement

The MK Liberation War Veterans (MKLWV) have criticised some of its members for promoting personal interests and openly supporting the ANC presidency

This follows reports that a uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) commander publicly endorsed Deputy President Paul Mashatile as the next ANC and national president

Jeffrey Thamsanqa Mnisi, also known as Commander BA, released a statement under the banner of “Ex-MK Veterans,” in which he declared his support for Deputy President Paul Mashatile

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) commander, who publicly endorsed Deputy President Paul Mashatile as the next ANC president, has gone to ground following a stern rebuke from the MK Liberation War Veterans (MKLWV).

MK commander slammed for supporting Mashatile

According to the Sunday World, Jeffrey Thamsanqa Mnisi, also known as Commander BA, released a statement on Sunday, 14 December, under the banner of “Ex-MK Veterans,” in which Deputy President Paul Mashatile was favourably referenced as a potential future leader of the ANC. The statement highlighted Mashatile’s struggle background, political experience and leadership roles within both government and ANC structures. In the statement, Mnisi argued that Mashatile’s political conduct reflected discipline, vision and commitment to the ideals of the liberation movement. It further suggested that support for Mashatile was emerging across ANC branches in all nine provinces, describing this backing as growing and driven from the grassroots rather than imposed from above.

Mnisi also expressed reservations about what he described as efforts to promote Thoko Didiza, questioning her leadership record, particularly during her time in Parliament. In the statement, concerns were raised about instability and disorder within the legislature during that period, suggesting these issues warranted closer scrutiny. He argued that advancing her candidacy would not serve the broader interests of the ANC or the country, but rather those of individuals he claimed had previously failed to deliver effective governance. The statement further stressed the need for unity, stability and credible leadership, cautioning against what it framed as uncertainty during a critical period for the movement.

MK Liberation War Veterans clap back

The remarks drew a quick response from the MK Liberation War Veterans (MKLWV). Spokesperson Dan Hatto publicly distanced the organisation from the statement circulated on social media, making it clear that Mnisi’s views did not reflect the official position of the veterans’ body. Hatto said the post shared under the XMK name caused anger within the MK Liberation War Veterans. He said the organisation strongly rejected it, accusing those behind it of using the MK name to push personal agendas. He added that the MKLWV has no connection to the group or its statements.

Hatto also said the ANC’s NEC has made it clear that no one is allowed to speak about leadership succession before the process officially begins, and that the post went against ANC rules. He said the MKLWV warned that this kind of behaviour harms discipline and fuels factional tensions when unity is needed most. The statement also criticised the use of Mashatile’s name in the post, calling it “politically opportunistic and dishonest.” Hatto stressed that Mashatile, as a long-serving and experienced member of the movement, does not approve of his name being used in factional disputes. Those behind the post were using him to push their own divisive agenda.

Disbanded by the ANC

Hatto pointed out that the recently disbanded MKMVA still receives government funding. He also accused the MK Party of misusing the MKMVA’s ‘killer man symbol,’ a matter now in court with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. He stressed that the MKLWV will not be used to push factional agendas or premature leadership contests within the ANC. The organisation’s focus is on protecting the ANC and uMkhonto weSizwe’s legacy, not engaging in “factional theatre on social media.”

Hatto urged comrades, veterans, activists, and ANC members to respect proper processes and avoid spreading divisive, unauthorised statements. He warned that the movement’s future is too important to be derailed by social-media adventurism and said the matter would be referred to the ANC national disciplinary committee. He called on genuine cadres to focus on the recently concluded national general council, which reviews resolutions from the 55th National Conference and drives organisational renewal.

