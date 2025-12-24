Deputy President Paul Mashatile stated South Africa is heading into the festive season with renewed economic optimism

Mashatile highlighted that 2025 was marked by significant achievements, including South Africa hosting the continent’s first-ever G20 Leaders’ Summit

He further commended the recent credit rating upgrade by Standard & Poor’s, the first in two decades

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Mashatile urged citizens to reflect on the importance of unity and shared values. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - Deputy President Paul Mashatile has expressed optimism about South Africa’s economic outlook as the country enters the festive season, despite ongoing global and domestic challenges.

Country on a recovery path, says Mashatile

In his Christmas address, Deputy President Paul Mashatile highlighted several notable accomplishments in 2025, such as South Africa hosting the continent’s first G20 Leaders’ Summit and holding the first National Convention of the National Dialogue.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He indicated that these achievements, together with improving economic indicators, suggest the country is on a path toward recovery. He pointed out that South Africa’s economy grew by 0.5% in the third quarter of 2025, marking three consecutive quarters of growth, and noted that the IMF had raised its growth forecast to 1.3% for 2025 and 1.4% for 2026, signalling confidence in the nation’s economic reforms.

Mashatile highlighted recent growth figures as a sign of resilience in the economy. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Image

Source: Twitter

Citizens to reflect on unity and shared values

He welcomed the recent credit rating upgrade by Standard & Poor’s, the first in 20 years, describing it as a positive signal of renewed investor confidence. Mashatile encouraged citizens to reflect on unity and shared values, noting that the resilience and determination of South Africans remain the country’s greatest strength. He also highlighted the declaration of gender-based violence as a national disaster as a critical step in improving government responses, while emphasising that further coordinated action would be needed to protect women and children.

He reminded citizens to remain cautious during the festive season, when incidents of violence often increase, and emphasised that communities have a vital role in protecting vulnerable members. He indicated that creating safe homes, schools, workplaces, and neighbourhoods depends on shared responsibility, continued community engagement, and a collective commitment to respect, accountability, and justice. He ended by extending festive season wishes and encouraged South Africans to embrace the spirit of Ubuntu as the country heads into 2026.

3 More stories about Deputy President Paul Mashatile

Briefly News also reported that Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s abrupt walkout from the national convention on Saturday sparked outrage among delegates. Mashatile later returned to the gathering, but tensions remained high among delegates.

also reported that Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s abrupt walkout from the national convention on Saturday sparked outrage among delegates. Mashatile later returned to the gathering, but tensions remained high among delegates. The sons of Deputy President Paul Mashatile reportedly benefited from tenders with the Gauteng Provincial Government worth over R90 million.

Paul Mashatile has shot down claims that the African National Congress (ANC) has a job-for-pals approach. The Deputy President of South Africa insisted that the ANC deployed people to positions based on merit.

Source: Briefly News