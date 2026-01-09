Global site navigation

NFP Suspends Mbali Shinga After She Defied Party Orders, South Africans Divided by the Decision
South Africa

by  Byron Pillay
3 min read
  • The National Freedom Party (NFP) provided an update about Mbali Shinga's status as a member of the party
  • The party's acting Secretary-General, Sunset Bheki Xaba, also explained why the NFP was withdrawing from the GPU
  • Social media users shared mixed reactions to the decision taken by the party concerning Shinga's conduct

The NFP has suspended Mbali Shinga
The NFP has suspended Mbali Shinga for three months. Image: @tndaba/ @centralnewsza
Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online

KWAZULU-NATAL – Mbali Shinga has been temporarily suspended as a member of the National Freedom Party (NFP), as a disciplinary inquiry continues into her conduct.

Shinga, who is also the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Social Development, has been suspended for three months.

Her suspension was confirmed during a press briefing held in Durban, where the party also explained why it withdrew from the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU).

Shinga suspended by NFP for going against party directives

During the media briefing, the party confirmed that Shinga faced disciplinary action after she defied party orders. She was ordered to toe party lines during the Motion of No Confidence vote in Premier Thami Ntuli in December 2025.

Shinga refused to back the motion, and Ntuli remained in power as a result. On 7 January 2026, the NFP announced that it was withdrawing from the GPU and ordered Shinga to resign as MEC by the following day.

She did not do so either, prompting the party to suspend her.

The National Freedom Party held a press briefing to discuss the recent developments
The National Freedom Party held a press briefing to discuss the recent developments regarding Mbali Shinga and the GPU. Image: @centralnewsza
Source: Twitter

NFP explains decision to withdraw from GPU

The party’s acting Secretary-General, Sunset Bheki Xaba, also used the press briefing to explain why the party was no longer part of the GPU. The NFP (one seat) were in a coalition with the African National Congress (14 seats), Democratic Alliance (11 seats), and Inkatha Freedom Party (15 seats) in the province of KZN.

The coalition was in power thanks to the NFP’s one seat, but their withdrawal will shake up the power structure within the province.

Xaba said the decision was based on the GPU failing to deliver on its promises to the people of KZN, saying that the governance had gone astray.

"We refuse to be complicit in falsehoods or in the destruction of this province," he said.

He added that the province was no longer governed democratically, but rather by rogue rulers.

South Africans are divided by Shinga’s suspension

Social media users took to X to weigh in on Shinga’s suspension, sharing mixed reactions to the party’s decision.

Those against the NFP’s decision:

@Hoerang26 stated:

“It’s a foolish step before the actual 2026 elections.”

@KatlehojamesKj suggested:

“The IFP, DA and the ANC must recruit her, as she was the one who made them celebrate just under a month ago.”

@VMlambo added:

“They can't afford to lose her.”

Those who supported the NFP’s decision:

@Bongmusa__ asked:

“Why is she not expelled?”

@Chief_Bavelelwe agreed:

“Kanti, why not just expel this person?”

@Nathimlotshwa claimed:

“This Mbali Shinga has eaten ANC money and now has been caught in the middle. It is either ANC or NFP.”

Source: Briefly News

