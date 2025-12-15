KWAZULU-NATAL – There will be no secret ballot when it comes to voting in the Motion of No Confidence against KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Thami Ntuli.

There will be no secret ballot in the motion of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli. Image: Darren Stewart

The motion was brought forward by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and is being debated in the KZN Legislature in Pietermaritzburg today, 15 December 2025. The MK Party (37 seats) has the support of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who have two seats, but need two more votes to have the motion passed with a 41-seat majority.

Ntuli’s Inkatha Freedom Party, which has 15 seats, has the support of the African National Congress (14 seats), the Democratic Alliance (11 seats) and the National Freedom Party (one seat).

Speaker rules against a secret ballot

Speaker of the KZN Legislature, Nontembeko Nothemba Boyce, denied a request for a secret ballot, saying that the matter was debated openly and would be voted for openly. The MK Party’s Chief Whip, Bonginkosi Mngadi, earlier requested a secret ballot, citing threats against members of his party.

Boyce’s decision to deny the request sparked outrage among some of the opposition, who argued that the vote to install Ntuli as Premier was conducted via a secret ballot and so the motion against him should be as well.

Members of the MK Party and EFF also started singing and dancing in the gallery, defying the speaker’s orders to sit down so that the vote could proceed. Some MK Party members promised that they would not proceed with the vote after the speaker refused to hear further argument over her decision to deny a secret ballot.

