The MK Party has vowed to bring another motion of no confidence after failing to remove KZN Premier Thami Ntuli

The party argues it deserves to govern KwaZulu-Natal after securing 45% of the provincial vote

Legal action is being considered following the Speaker’s refusal to allow a secret ballot

MK Party says 'We Are Coming Back With a Vote of No Confidence'.

The MK Party has vowed to return with another motion of no confidence after its failed attempt to remove KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli on 15 December 2025.

Speaking to SABC News, MK Party spokesperson Magasela Mzobe said the party remains determined to fight for the right to govern KwaZulu-Natal. When asked whether the party was finished with efforts to oust Ntuli, Mzobe said the MK Party was far from done, arguing that it had received the highest number of votes in the province.

Mzobe discusses MK Party's plan going forward

He said this outcome gives the MK Party a clear mandate to govern. According to Mzobe, the MK Party secured 45% of the vote in KwaZulu-Natal, while the second-largest party received just 18%.

“You would never allow a child at school who got 45% to be led by a child who got 18%,” he said.

Mzobe added that the party’s legal team is considering court action to compel the Speaker to allow a secret ballot. He said this request is based on concerns about possible threats to the lives of political leaders in the province. “We are plotting here. We are going to overtake the government,” he said.

He further warned that if the party with the highest number of votes is not allowed to lead, KwaZulu-Natal risks becoming ungovernable.

“We need to do justice and respect the democratic expression of the people. Just as in local government elections, when a party receives 45% in a municipality, it is expected to constitute the government,” Mzobe said.

He added that the party’s leadership will meet in January to map the way forward.

MK Party moves to oust Ntuli as premier

The MK Party in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature had called for a secret ballot during its motion of no confidence against Premier Ntuli. Party leader in the legislature, Bonginkosi Mngadi, said the party no longer had confidence in Ntuli, accusing him of misleading the House about his August trip and failing to create jobs for the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

The MK Party argued that a secret ballot was necessary to ensure members could vote freely without political pressure.

Speaker denies request for secret ballot

However, KZN Legislature Speaker Nontombeko Nothemba Boyce denied the request for a secret ballot ahead of the vote on 15 December 2025. Boyce said the matter had been openly debated and would be voted on openly.

MK Party Chief Whip Bonginkosi Mngadi had earlier raised concerns about threats against party members, which he said justified the need for a secret ballot. The Speaker’s decision sparked outrage among opposition parties, with MK Party and EFF members singing and dancing in the gallery in defiance of the Speaker’s instructions to sit down so the vote could proceed.

Premier Thami Ntuli survived a motion of no confidence.

In Previous Briefly news, the National Freedom Party’s sole representative in the KZN Legislature, Mbali Shinga, indicated that she would not support the motion of no confidence against Premier Ntuli. Shinga, who also serves as MEC for Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal, said she would back Ntuli, defying instructions from the NFP to vote alongside the EFF and MK Party.

Her decision was seen as decisive. Had she voted with the MK Party and the EFF, the opposition would have reached 40 votes. This would have matched the combined total of the IFP (15 seats), ANC (14 seats), and DA (11 seats), forcing the Speaker to cast the deciding vote.

