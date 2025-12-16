The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party), led by former president Jacob Zuma, has allocated an estimated R700,000 to cover transport costs

The transport costs are allegedly in support of the motion of no confidence against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli

It is reported that the party allocated R70,000 for transport purposes to each region, except for the Moses Mabhida region

R70,000 for transport per region

According to a letter dated 11 December 2025 from MK Party provincial secretary Sbusiso Hadebe, each of the party’s 10 regions, excluding the Moses Mabhida region, was allocated R70,000 for transport. With 11 regions in the province, this totals approximately R700,000 for the 10 participating regions.

Party members held a vigil outside the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Monday, 15 December, ahead of the vote of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli, with former President Jacob Zuma present to underscore the party’s push to remove him. The motion faces opposition from the IFP and DA. MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela accused the IFP of intimidating party members inside the legislature. The MK Party holds 37 of the 80 seats, having won 44.91% of the provincial vote in last year’s elections, while the ANC dropped to 17.22%, the IFP secured 18%, and the DA 13.36%. The MK Party’s chance to govern was blocked when the ANC, DA, IFP, and NFP formed a coalition government.

Threats to MKP members

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said that the party has opened a case at Hilton Police Station in Pietermaritzburg following threats and intimidation by the IFP against members, including Bongumusa Mkhize, Sthembiso Magubane, Bonginkosi Mngadi, Simphiwe Moyo, and Mervyn Dirks.

He stated that the MK Party will not be intimidated, adding that as a legitimate political organisation, it has the right to operate without fear or coercion. Ndhlela condemned political violence and politically motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal and called on the South African Police Service to act urgently to stop all threats, intimidation, and violence in the province and across the country.

Shinga says she won’t support motion against Ntuli

Briefly News previously reported that the National Freedom Party’s (NFP) Mbali Shinga is seen as a decisive vote in the Motion of No Confidence in Premier Thami Ntuli.

The Member of the Executive Council for Social Development in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature indicated who she would support. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party brought forward the motion and has the support of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). While Shinga was adamant that she would not support the motion before the actual vote, her comments have gone against the party’s stance.

