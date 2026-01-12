Taxi drivers protested along the Uitval–Ladysmith road in northern KwaZulu-Natal, citing dangerous potholes and poor road conditions

MEC Siboniso Duma has pledged a “war on potholes,” mobilising staff and R216 million to repair and maintain roads across the province

The protest highlights ongoing challenges in KwaZulu-Natal’s transport department, including slow repairs, unsafe roads, and allegations of corruption among senior officials

KZN MEC for Tansport Siboniso Duma has been called to deal with the pothole crisis in KZN. Image: @KZNTransport/X

Source: Twitter

KZN- Frustrated taxi drivers staged a protest on 12 January 2026 along the road connecting Uitval and Ladysmith in Northern KwaZulu-Natal, citing the dangerous condition of the pothole-riddled route.

A post shared by journalist Sihle Mavuso on his X account showed taxis blocking the road, causing major traffic disruptions and forcing commuters to find alternative routes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Why are the drivers protesting?

The drivers, who rely on this route daily to transport passengers, said the deteriorating infrastructure poses serious safety risks. They demanded that the provincial government take immediate action to repair the road before further accidents occur. As of now, there has been no official response from the provincial transport authorities regarding a timeline for repairs. The protest underscores ongoing concerns about road maintenance in rural KwaZulu-Natal, where many roads remain in poor condition despite repeated calls for government intervention.

MEC Duma speaks on potholes

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, previously pledged a “war on potholes,” allocating R216 million in April 2025 to address the province’s crumbling roads. Speaking on 7 January 2026 at a construction site, Duma said all categories of staff had been mobilised to focus on repairing and maintaining roads.

“With heavy rainfall, we are inundated with calls and requests from ordinary members of society. I have mandated our infrastructure team to speed up the maintenance, repair, rehabilitation, and resealing of our road networks across the province,” Duma said.

Public reaction

Social media users expressed frustration over slow progress and poor quality repairs.

CodyCodesa Zwane wrote:

“Please update us on how many potholes have been fixed each day, as you did with those arrests.”

Matthew Ewart commented:

“We have been waiting over six years for our Weza Road in Harding to be fixed. Numerous deaths and economic damage have occurred along this short stretch. We need answers.”

Sandile Manqele said:

“Hire contractors who actually know how to repair potholes, not just someone with a membership card.”

Muke Mtshali added:

“Start at Empangeni roads all the way up to Vryheid—the road is horrible. We can’t keep buying tyres!”

Shawn Luthuli Lykes criticised:

“The people fixing potholes are disappointing; they put cement one week and come back three weeks later when it’s already damaged.”

Taxi drivers protested along the Uitval–Ladysmith road in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.Image: @ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that investigations have revealed widespread corruption and procurement irregularities within the KwaZulu-Natal transport department. Several senior officials, including the Head of Department, Siboniso Mbhele, are now under scrutiny as authorities probe the scandal. Despite several warnings from the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Thabani Nkosi, it is alleged that Mbhele proceeded with the irregular contract award. Nkosi reportedly warned Mbhele about inadequate budgets and expired bid validity periods.

In other developments, on Saturday, 25 October 2025, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, warned truck owners that they could face imprisonment if their vehicles are driven by illegal migrants or are found to be unroadworthy. The warning came as part of the #NenzaniLaEzweni campaign, aimed at improving road safety across the province. The operation, conducted along the N3 in Pietermaritzburg, resulted in a series of arrests. MEC Duma emphasised that the enforcement measures demonstrate KwaZulu-Natal’s zero-tolerance stance on fraudulent drivers and unsafe trucks, which pose serious risks to the public.

Source: Briefly News