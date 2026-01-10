The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for police officers to wear body cameras amid fatal shootouts in KwaZulu-Natal

This comes after eight deaths linked to police confrontations prompted concerns over transparency and accountability

Public reactions vary as South Africans discussed the benefits and costs of police body cameras

KWAZULU-NATAL - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has renewed calls for police officers to be equipped with body-worn cameras following a series of deadly shootouts between police and suspected criminals in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police officers to wear body-worn cameras

The calls come after at least eight people have been killed in alleged confrontations with police in the province this week alone. Among the incidents was the fatal shooting of five suspects in Inanda, north of Durban, on Thursday, 8 January 2025. The group was linked to cases of murder and armed robbery.

The DA said it is increasingly concerned about the frequency of fatal encounters involving the South African Police Service (SAPS). The party warned that the deaths raise serious questions about transparency, accountability and the lack of independently verifiable evidence during police operations.

What did the DA say?

The party’s NCOP provincial whip, who also serves on the select committee on security and justice, said the DA would formally request an urgent briefing from the Ministry of Police on the delayed rollout of police body cameras. According to the party, the lack of progress on the initiative has become more concerning as fatal SAPS operations continue in KwaZulu-Natal.

The DA noted that previous public commitments to implement body-worn cameras had not been fulfilled. It said the former police minister had announced that the cameras would be introduced in April 2025, but that deadline has passed without any clear update to Parliament or the public on funding, scope, timelines or implementation plans.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users had mixed reactions to the idea of police officers wearing body cameras.

Cobine Langa Kutumela said:

"All MPs should wear body cameras, and lifestyle audits too."

Nimrod Ché Marandela said:

"SAPS in KZN is saving state resources. Sending criminals to their maker reduces overcrowding in our prisons. Money budgeted for prisoners will have to be directed to other important departments."

Ligenge Myaba said:

"They will be the first to complain about money wasted."

Motsamai Maqalike said:

"DA should pilot that project first in the Western Cape and help fund it as the provincial government, to know how much it costs and how effective the cameras are."

Nthabiseng Dalutchi Motaung said:

"If only the government could use our tax money wisely, we’d be very far in life as a country."

Shaun Kings said

"I agree with body cameras, some shootings are questionable since we heard on the commission that cops can use state resources for their personal business."

