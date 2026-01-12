The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) will meet to discuss the future of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

The province has been thrust into a state of uncertainty after the National Freedom Party (NFP) pulled out of the governing coalition in the province

The NFP is in discussions with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party over a potential move that would collapse the Government of Provincial Unity

KWAZULU-NATAL – The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) are set to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the political situation in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) following the recent decisions taken by the National Freedom Party (NFP).

The NFP were working together with the IFP, ANC and DA in the province, but has since pulled out of the coalition. The NFP’s decision to withdraw from the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) has sparked uncertainty, with other parties waiting to see what it does next.

Currently, the IFP, ANC and DA remain in power with 40 seats, while the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have 39 seats. The MK Party and EFF recently brought forward a Motion of No Confidence in Premier Thami Ntuli, the NFP's Mbali Shinga refused to support the motion, despite her party ordering her to do so.

Ruling coalition to convene urgent meeting

According to sources close to the situation, the IFP, ANC and DA plan to meet on Monday, 12 January 2026, to discuss the way forward.

The coalition parties reportedly called the meeting as the IFP and ANC are also discussing ‘options to present to the NFP’. The NFP is also in talks with the MK Party about working together, a move that would collapse the GPU.

NFP postpones scheduled meeting with the ANC

According to News24, which has seen correspondence between various parties, the NFP postponed a meeting with the ANC as it weighs up its options.

On Friday, 9 January 2026, the NFP’s acting Secretary-General, Sunset Xaba, sent a letter to the ANC‘s Provincial Convener, Mike Mabuyakhulu, acknowledging his request for an ‘urgent’ meeting.

Xaba replied that they could not meet on the requested date and proposed that they meet on Friday, 16 January 2026 instead.

News24 reported that a day later, the NFP received a letter from the MK Party’s Secretary-General, Bongani Mncwango, requesting a follow-up meeting between the two parties.

The NFP proposed to meet with the MK Party on 16 January, the same day it is scheduled to meet the ANC.

NFP suspends Shinga over failure to follow party orders

Briefly News reported that the NFP suspended Mbali Shinga after she refused to follow the party's orders.

The party's acting Secretary-General, Xaba, also explained why the NFP was withdrawing from the GPU.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the decision taken by the party concerning Shinga's conduct.

