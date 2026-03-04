Former international relations minister Naledi Pandor sparked controversy by saying South Africa does not belong to everyone living in the country illegally

She called for compassionate migration policies while stressing that the law must be respected and migrants must comply

Her remarks, supported by SAHRC Commissioner Aseza Gungubele, ignited social media debate amid high unemployment and pressure on public services

Former international relations minister Naledi Pandor speaking at the e South African Human Rights Commission National Conference on Human Migration.

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — Former international relations minister Naledi Pandor ignited controversy at the South African Human Rights Commission National Conference on Human Migration by stating unequivocally that South Africa does not belong to everyone living in the country illegally.

Her comments on the event on 4 March 2026 quickly sparked heated debate on social media, highlighting the tension between human rights, immigration, and the country’s economic pressures.

Compassion, but within the law

Pandor stressed the need for compassionate, rights-based migration policies, but made it clear that compassion cannot mean ignoring immigration laws.

“While we must treat all people with dignity, South Africa is a constitutional democracy, and living here illegally cannot be justified,” she said.

This drew both strong support and criticism online

Migration and governance

The former minister also pointed to poor service delivery and weak governance as key drivers of migration worldwide. She argued that public services are often strained not by migrants themselves, but by the government's failures in planning, policy implementation, and corruption. According to Pandor, blaming migrants oversimplifies a complex problem and shifts focus away from governments’ responsibilities to provide basic services.

SAHRC Commissioner Aseza Gungubele backed Pandor’s position, emphasising that migrants must follow South African laws. She warned that only law enforcement agencies are empowered to handle violations and cautioned communities against taking matters into their own hands.

Social media weighed in

@theghostbestie said:

"South Africa belongs to South Africans. We can fight if you disagree."

@FreddieOos2285 wrote:

"No country has zero regulations regarding migration. Deal with the issues, but deal with them humanely. SA cannot develop into a successful welfare state if it is going to accommodate the rest of Africa as well. We have 30 million impoverished people in the country. We have some of the highest unemployment rates and poverty rates in the world."

@mbuso_siera said:

"Amend the constitution, because foreign-funded NGOs have used corrupt people in the Judiciary to push their Ethnic Replacement and Globalists agenda in post Apartheid South Africa."

@Cziwe_maphumulo stated:

"And she only decided to speak out now. We've known that all along, and we know as well that "everyone who lives in it" refers to South African citizens only, Black, white, Indian, and Coloured. But it is organisations such as yours that are manipulating the courts for immigrants."

@guillum remarked:

"You and your so-called Freedom Charter said that, Naledi Pandor. Your party, its policies, and its communist tendencies all found their origins in this ill-advised manifesto."

SAHRC Commissioner Aseza Gungubele said that migrants are obligated to follow South African laws.

Source: Twitter

