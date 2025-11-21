Former Minister Naledi Pandor's US visa revoked, South Africans comment

Former Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor can no longer visit the United States of America

This was after the US revoked her visa, which she was granted after she retired from active politics following the 2024 general elections

South Africans weighed in on the possible reasons why the United States government blocked Pandor from entering the country once more

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Naledi Pandor can no longer enter the United States. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UNITED STATES — The United States of America's government has, without explanation, evoked former Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor on 20 November 2025.

According to Eyewitness News, Pandor confirmed that the United States Consulate sent her an email to inform her that her visa was revoked. Pandor lost her visa after she recently visited the United States.

Pandor delivered a keynote address to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day in July 2025 in New York at the United Nations. Pandor commented and said that she had no understanding of why the US revoked her visa. She said the email contained no reasons or explanation.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

3 Briefly News articles about Naledi Pandor

Pandor was appointed the chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Foundation in September 2024. This was after she retired from politics. She expressed how honoured she was to be entrusted with the role of mobilizing Mandela's legacy.

Pandor also weighed in on the tensions between the United States and South Africa. She called on farmers affected by the tension between the two countries to charge AfriForum. She pointed out that exporters who could be affected by the possible exclusion from the African Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA) agreement should take their grievances to AfriForum.

Pandor also shared her experiences working as the Minister of Home Affairs for two years. She said her job as a home affairs minister was very difficult as she witnessed public servants engaging in corruption, such as selling identity documents.

Naledi Pandor cannot visit the US. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on X slammed the United States of America.

Molefe Kamogelo Maile said:

"There is a reason. She stands against the genocidal actions of Israel and has been one of the foremost outspoken leaders on the genocide that's going on in Gaza."

Gadfly said:

"When a superpower revokes your visa without a word, it's not an accident. It's a message, and Pandor's message from Washington is punishment for daring to take Israel to court."

John Baloyi said:

"It's all about South Africa taking Israel to the ICJ when Naledi Pandor was minister of International Relations."

CrocodileRyderZN said:

"This just shows you that this has nothing to do with the boere. They are being used as pawns."

Fikile Mbalula responds to Pandor's criticism of the ANC

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, responded to Pandor's criticism of the ANC leadership. Pabndor criticised the party's leadership when she delivered the Gertrude Sharpe Memorial Lecture.

Mbalula said that Pandor was reinforcing ANC policy on a public platform. He said what she said was correct.

Source: Briefly News