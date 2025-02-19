The former Minister of International Relations and Cooperation DrNaledi Pandor weighed in on the current diplomatic relationship between the US and South Africa

Pandor, who is now the chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, said businesses wouldn't be able to export to the US if SAiskicked out of the AGOA agreement and must protest against Afriforum

She suggested that they demand AfriForum pay them the same money they would have received from the United States

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Naledi Pandor wants AfriForum to be held accountable. Images: Michel Porro/Getty Images and Wikus De Wet/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The former Minister of International Relations and Cooperations Dr Naledi Pandor offered a tongue-in-cheek solution to farmers who would be affected if South Africa is kicked out of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

What did Pandor say?

Pandor's latest statement came a day after a letter four United States congressmen wrote to President Donald Trump a few months after he was sworn in as the president. The congressmen called on Donald Trump to punish South Africa for its stance against Israel, which it opened a genocide case against at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The letter was dated 11 February 2025 and reflects the deeply strained diplomatic relations between the two countries. They also called for Washington to sever diplomatic ties with Pretoria.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Pandor quipped that exporters who could be affected by the exclusion from the AGOA agreement should take their grievances to AfriForum. When asked whether AfriForum should be charged with treason, she replied that she wouldn't charge them.

She said those South Africans who would no longer export their goods if the threat of being excluded from AGOA holds should protest outside AfriForum's offices. She also said AfriForum must account.

"They should out all the fruit and other goods that will be wasted at the door ofAfriforum and demand payment at the same level they would have received had they been able to export to America. AfriForum must be held to account, just as they claim that when they do their work as a civil society, they are doing it in the interests of South Africa. Let them now solve the problems they have caused," he said.

Washington is silent on whether it plans to engage with Pretoria. This is despite President Cyril Ramapohosa's earlier request to engage with Trump formally to explain the purpose of the Expropriation Act, which is one of the two points of contention Trump has against South Africa, the other being its case against Israel at the ICJ.

Naledi Pandor blames AfriForum for the strained US-SA relations. Image: Christoph Soeder/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Watch the video here:

What you need to know about the US and South Africa

Diplomatic relations between the two countries went south when Trump announced that he would cut aid to SA after Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act into law

He caused controversy when he signed an executive order which, among other things, permitted Afrikaners to resettle in the United States as refugees who were allegedly experiencing persecution

The Economic Freedom Fighters reacted negatively to the Executive Order and demanded that the citizenships of Afrikaners and minority groups who accepted Trump's offer should be rescinded

The president of the Southern African Agri Initiative, Theo De Jager, called on Trump not to ignore the sufferings of black farmers, who are affected by the same struggles as white farmers

