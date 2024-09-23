Dr Naledi Pandor has been appointed the new board chair for the Nelson Mandela Foundation

She concluded her five years at the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation on 30 June 2024

Pandora will be the third chairperson since its establishment in 1999, with Professor Jakes Gerwel and Professor Njabulo Ndebele as her predecessors

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Dr Naledi Pandor, a former close colleague of Madiba during South Africa’s first democratic government, has been named the chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Doctor Naledi Pandor is appointed the chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Image: @NelsonMandela

Source: Twitter

Dr Pandor’s response to her appointment

Pandor stated that she was honoured to continue mobilising Madiba's legacy:

“I am both honoured and delighted to be entrusted with this role, In a world facing so many complex challenges, mobilising Madiba’s legacy becomes more important than ever. I believe that the Nelson Mandela Foundation is doing critically important work in the social justice space, and I am looking forward to making a meaningful contribution.”

Professor Njabulo Ndebele’s retirement

The professor served as the board chair for a quarter of a century. He previously served as the chancellor of the University of Johannesburg. In announcing his successor, he stated:

“Dr Pandor offers the foundation just what it needs for the next phase of its development. I wish her every success in the role. It is time for me to step away, make way for fresh leadership, and embark on a new phase of my life journey."

Nelson Mandela Annual lecture

The Nelson Mandela Foundation organizes an annual lecturer series. This year, the guest lecturer will be Abdulrazak Gurnah, a Nobel Prize laureate in literature. The lecture will take place on Saturday, 28 September 2024, and Dr Pandor will be in attendance.

She will resume her duties on the 1 October.

Nelson Mandela Foundation team up to clean up Joburg

The Nelson Mandela Foundation, the City of Johannesburg, and the #JoziMyJozi campaign spearheaded a large-scale cleanup initiative for Mandela Day 2024 in Johannesburg. Volunteers, including residents, businesses, community groups, and government representatives, came together to tidy up the inner city and advocate for environmental responsibility.

City officials urged the community to sustain this effort beyond Mandela Day, calling for continued active participation in keeping the city clean.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News