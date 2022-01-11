The University of Johannesburg recently confirmed the appointment of Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka as its chancellor

The former SA deputy president will take over the reins from Professor Njabulo Ndebele from 1 October 2022

The university’s chair said he was happy with the decision to appoint Mlambo-Ngcuka as she is a distinguished person

South Africa’s former female deputy president, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, has been announced as the University of Johannesburg (UJ) new chancellor.

The University of Johannesburg has appointed Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka as its new chancellor. Image: University of Johannesburg / Facebook and ALEXANDER JOE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The former executive director of United Nations (UN) Women will serve a five-year term of office that will run from 1 October 2022 until 30 September 2027, taking over from Professor Njabulo Ndebele.

Speaking of the well esteemed politician in a statement, UJ council Mike Teke said:

“She is a distinguished person with a demonstrable record of excellence, leadership for the betterment of society, and service to her community. We look forward to her contribution towards our vision: An international University of choice, anchored in Africa, dynamically shaping the future”.

Teke, said the position of chancellor at the institution demanded a person like Mlambo-Ngcuka, as someone who possess stature, exemplary moral and ethical values, as well as her ability not to shy away from addressing challenges, The Citizen reported.

The university went on to highlight its newly appointed chancellor’s illustrious political career:

“Dr. Mlambo-Ngcuka directed her energy towards issues of human rights, equality and social justice, with a specific emphasis on gender and youth development. She has a track record of giving back to her communities, dating back to the pre-1994 years when she was a teacher and a lecturer.

“She continued in this vein when she moved to Geneva, where she took up the position of coordinator at the World YCWA, a grassroots-driven, global movement rooted in the leadership of women, young women, and girls. She was appointed as the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women in 2013.”

