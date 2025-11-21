The Embassy of Russia announced that a junior official will be attending the G20 Summit to represent the Russian government

The Russian Embassy shared a brief statement on X, making the announcement and introducing the representative who will be in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit

South Africans were not impressed and roasted the South African government, while others made jokes about the delegation

JOHANNESBURG — The Russian government has announced that it will be represented by a junior official at the G20 Summit, which is taking place on 22 and 23 November 2025. South Africans were not impressed.

The Embassy made the announcement on its @EmbassyofRussia X account. The Embassy said that Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Russian Federation, Maksim Oreshkin, will lead the Russian delegation for the Summit. The delegation landed in the country on 21 November 2025.

President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected the United States' plan for the G20 Presidency to be handed over to a junior US official. The United States intended on delegating the Charge d'Affaires in Pretoria, Marc Dillard, would be present for the handover. Ramaposa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, replied and said that Ramaphosa would not hand the G20 presidency over to Dillard.

Ramaphosa said that there will be no bullying among nations at the G20 Social Summit. He spoke at the Social Summit on 20 November and said that for the BG20 to fully live up to its mission of promoting international financial stability, there will be no division of countries. He also said that a country's geographic location, military strength, or income level should not dictate who can be treated with respect.

South Africans roast Russian government

Netizens commenting on social media blasted the Russian government. Others made jokes about Oreshkin leading the Russian delegation.

James Zwanme said:

"They don't take this G20 seriously."

Nompumelelo said:

"Someone said they brought Nkabinde."

Njabulo Nzimande said:

"South Africa is the weakest when it comes to military. For a country to be respected, it needs to be strong in its military."

Incognito asked:

"Why are powerful countries sending low-key officials to the G20 Summit in South frica? This is a blatant sidelining of Africa. An indication that Africa does not deserve to sit at the high table."

Mkabayi Ka Babakhe said:

"A whole Nkabinde to represent Russia. Wow!"

Grootman said:

"Why are we being snubbed like this? You guys are sending interns now."

