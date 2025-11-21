White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt discussed Donald Trump's use of the word 'piggy'

WASHINGTON, DC – The White House has come out in defence of the United States of America President Donald Trump, after he insulted a female reporter.

Trump referred to a female Bloomberg News correspondent as “piggy” on board Air Force One on Friday, 14 November 2025. The comment did not make headlines immediately, but picked up steam as more people criticised the President of the US (POTUS) for the comment.

White House Press Secretary explains Trump’s actions

On Thursday, 20 November 2025, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the president, saying that he was known for his frankness.

“The president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room. You’ve all seen it yourself. You’ve all experienced it yourself. I think it’s one of the many reasons that the American people re-elected this president, because of his frankness,” she said.

She added that the president called out fakeness when he saw it and got frustrated with reporters who spread false information.

Why did Trump use the term ‘piggy’?

The president was answering questions aboard Air Force One when Catherine Lucey, Bloomberg’s White House correspondent, asked a question about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Lucey began to ask Trump why he was behaving the way he was if nothing was incriminating in them, when Trump snapped back. He pointed at Lucey and said, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

Trump is no stranger to insulting journalists, particularly when their questions paint him in a bad light. He has also attacked the media before for not reporting on certain things.

Social media users divided by Leavitt’s defence

Users on X (former Twitter) shared mixed reactions to Leavitt’s defence of the president.

Those defending Trump:

@gettingtrumpnow claimed:

“Not 'piggy'. Peggy Collins of Bloomberg News.”

@coooooooopppppp said:

“He called her name. Peggy. Fake news from the TDS crowd.”

@random11s exclaimed:

“That's the way you do it. Don't ever apologise.”

@Salt_T1 suggested:

“If the press wants respect, maybe they should start by respecting the President they’re obsessed with trashing.”

Those criticising Trump:

@EveningBear stated:

“Being Frank doesn’t mean being disrespectful and rude.”

@P65096Pop asked:

“So, insulting reporters for honest questions you don't like is frankness? This is a new low for Trump and his press secretary.”

@NtrlBlueprint asked:

“Honest? What’s honest about shaming a woman like that and calling it honesty?”

@claude208 noted:

“Trump only takes questions that suit him or allow him to put himself forward. How is that frank and honest?”

