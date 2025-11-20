Shepherd Bushiri spoke about the Afrika Mayibuye Movement leader Floyd Shivambu during an exclusive interview with eNCA

The self-proclaimed prophet discussed Shivambu's April visit and his mother's role in his church in South Africa

South Africans weighed in on Major One's interview, sharing mixed reactions to his comments about Shivambu

Shepherd Bushiri discussed Floyd Shivambu during his interview with eNCA. Image: @psbushiri_/ @FloydShivambu

Source: Twitter

MALAWI – Shepherd Bushiri has sparked mixed reactions online after providing more information about Floyd Shivambu’s visit to him in April 2025.

Shivambu, who was the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Secretary General (SG) at the time, drew criticism for visiting the fugitive pastor in Malawi.

Bushiri, the founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, which has now been renamed the Jesus Nation Church, was due to stand trial in 2021, but fled South Africa with his wife in November 2020. The couple broke their bail conditions, claiming that they feared for their safety.

Despite his fugitive status, Bushiri continued to have the support of Shivambu, who attended one of his church services in Malawi in April, a visit that raised concerns regarding ethical and legal implications.

The visit, which was not sanctioned by the MK Party, led to Shivambu being removed as the party’s SG.

Floyd Shivambu visited Shepherd Bushiri in April 2025 in Malawi. Image: @ViralTrendsZA

Source: Twitter

Bushiri claims Shivambu’s mother is a church leader

During an exclusive interview with eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones in Lilongwe, Malawi, Bushiri claimed that his church had grown up to five times since his departure from South Africa.

Major One, as he is known by his followers, also told Letshwiti-Jones that Shivambu’s mother is one of his leaders in the church in South Africa.

During the interview, Bushiri also commented on Shivambu’s visit, saying that he (Bushiri) was a man of the people and many didn’t look at him from a religious background, but as a fellow African and a human being.

“For example, when Shivambu came to Malawi, he did not come here specifically for me. He had other business which he was doing here. I think he was visiting the former president Joyce Banda, and he had meetings with other politicians.

“Then he said, let me go and attend a service on a Sunday. That was it, and we prayed with him. His mother is one of my leaders in the church in South Africa,” Bushiri explained.

South Africans discuss Bushiri’s statement

The self-proclaimed prophet’s statement about the Afrika Mayibuye Movement leader’s mother sparked mixed reactions online, as some social media users said it explained why Shivambu was there, while others didn’t see anything wrong with it.

The-Bila's Listen Bilankulu stated:

“She was working for him in church, preaching the word of God, doing church things.”

Ronald Motseo added:

“She is a private person. Our focus is on politicians.”

Adolf Madibana Jnr said:

“That's not a problem. She was working and praying for her kids after all. Some of us might be judgmental now, but one day you might find yourself at your prayer meetings.”

@ArkThe8178 suggested:

“That's where the funding is coming from.”

@chiefcebo_ stated:

“Now we understand. It was not just a visit. He went to see his family boss.”

@NManganyi23634 said:

“Oh Lord, another valid reason for people not to vote for him.”

Shivambu refuses to apologise for visiting Bushiri

In a related article, Shivambu defended his trip to Malawi to visit Shepherd Bushiri over the Easter weekend.

Briefly News reported that Shivambu stated he informed party leader Zuma of his plans to go to Malawi.

South Africans on social media were divided by Shivambu's comments, with some accusing him of being arrogant

