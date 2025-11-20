Malawian pastor Shepherd Bushiri made allegations about Former Hawks Head General Godfrey Lebeya

Lebeya was recently implicated in alleged police corruption, and he appeared before the Madlanga Commission

Bushiri alleged that Lebeya demanded millions from him, and Lebeya responded to the allegations made against him

Shepherd Bushiri alleged that Godfrey Lebeya demanded a R2 million bribe. Images: GCIS and @psbushiri_/ X

MALAWI — Controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who fled to Malawi after he was released on charges of fraud and money laundering, alleged that former Hawks head General Godfrey Lebeya asked Bushiri to loan him millions. Lebeya responded to the allegations.

Bushiri spoke in an interview with eNCA, and in the interview, he said that generals were trying to extort money from him. Izwe Lethu posted a clip on their @LandNoli X account. In the video, Bushiri said that officials demanded bribery for help. He then said that a Hawks officer told him that Lebeya would assist Bushiri. He said Bushiri needed to pay R2 million to release him from prison.

Godfrey Lebeya responds

In response, eNCA reported that Lebeya has never met Bushiri, nor has he ever spoken to him. He denied inviting anyone to discuss with him to make the case go away. He accused Bushiri of changing his story multiple times. He said he previously alleged that he met with suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya.

Lebeya said that more than 20,000 cases, including Bushiri's case, were under investigation. He also denied that one of Busiri's bodyguards met his former spokesperson and discussed receiving R2 million.

"He is lying. His bodyguard may have deceived him," he said.

Godfrey Lebeya addressed Shepherd Bushiri's allegations. Image: GCIS

What did South Africans say?

Some netizens commented on Lebeya's response on X.

Bra Peter said:

"Giving this fake pastor airtime will create problems. The focus should be on getting him back into the country. He is a wanted criminal."

Tebza_FS said:

"Only idiots will listen to a cult leader and scammer like Bushiri and believe him."

Opinionated 101 said:

"This Godfrey Lebeya must be scrutinised."

Erens said:

"Julius Mkhwanazi also claimed innocence before he got exposed a few weeks later."

Candy M said:

"Lebeya, you are about to be found standing on shaky ground. Little by little, your name is emerging, and not in a good light. Bushiri must come forward and be counted."

