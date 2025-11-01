Shepherd Bushiri claimed that he paid suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner General Sibiya to have his case disappear

Shepherd Bushiri stated that some of his team members had a meeting with General Sibiya in 2016

South Africans shared their opinions regarding the explosive claims made by Bushiri

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya is in the spotlight once again. This follows a video by Shepherd Bushiri that circulated on social media.

Bushiri claims that some of his team members had a meeting with General Sibiya in 2016. Image: psbushiri/X

Source: Twitter

What did Bushiri say?

In the video, Bushiri made allegations of bribery against the South African Police officers. He said that the threats on their lives and the demand for money grew. Bushiri stated that his team members had a meeting with General Sibiya.

He said that more and more money was demanded. The prophet noted that he was visited by a police captain, who said that a general from the Hawks had requested some money for the case to disappear. He stated that several meetings were held in 2016 at a residence in Silverton, Johannesburg. Bushiri’s claims are allegations and have yet to be substantiated through legal proceedings.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users had mixed reactions regarding what Bushiri said.

@Shadow99885491 said:

"Yoh! When was this clip from? Can we add bribery to the Bushiri charge sheet?"

@SiyabongaN30631 said:

"Would certainly explain how the man left the country without an problems. With all his valuables and belongings. Someone in higher national security structures had him covered."

@sadneysloa said:

"Lifestyle audit for senior police officers should be done ASAP."

@KhayaNtuli3 said:

"He had all the chance to say this in the court of law and he thinks it’s right to make noise from the other side?"

@Tumi97029282891 said:

"Bushiri must come back to testify at the ad hoc and commission. We want to hear his side of the story personally."

Bushiri said that police officers demanded more and more money from him. Image: Bongani_Msuku/X

Source: Twitter

Other stories about Bushiri

The self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church, Shepherd Bushiri, slammed former MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for taking a swipe at him. Ndlozi questioned the source of his wealth. Ndlozi said there was someone in Malawi who is wanted in South Africa. He referred to Bushiri's fraud and money laundering case, for which he was arrested in 2020. When he was released on bail, he skipped the country, and the South African government applied for extradition.

Pastor Bushiri had tongues wagging all over social media over the Easter weekend following appearances by Floyd Shivambu and Rebecca Malope in his church. The infamous pastor gathered his congregation to celebrate Easter, and people had a lot to say when the popular South Africans showed up. Online users shared their criticisms of Pastor Bushiri in light of his shady past after seeing that he may support Israel.

Bushiri not returning to SA

Briefly News also reported that Shepherd Bushiri has no faith in the South African justice system. For that reason, the self-proclaimed prophet and his wife, Mary, have no intention of standing trial in South Africa, according to his spokesperson.

The Malawian Magistrates Court ruled on 12 March 2025 that the Bushiris be extradited to South Africa to face trial. The couple face a host of charges, including fraud and money laundering.

Source: Briefly News