The South African government is working on its next move against fugitive Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary

The state confirmed it is reviewing Friday’s ruling by the Malawian High Court, which overturned the order for the extradition

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the South African government remains committed to working closely with Malawian authorities on the matter

The South African government said it is assessing its legal options following the Malawian High Court’s decision to overturn an earlier ruling that would have allowed the extradition of Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, to face trial in South Africa.

The state says it is currently reviewing Friday’s Malawian High Court judgement. Image: psbushiri_/X

Source: Twitter

What did Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi say?

In a statement released on Saturday, 1 November 2025, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed that South Africa will maintain cooperation with Malawian authorities following the High Court’s decision to halt the extradition of Shepherd and Mary Bushiri. The couple, who fled South Africa in 2020 while out on bail, face charges of fraud, money laundering, and violating the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Although the ruling was seen as a win for the Bushiris, the Justice Department insists the matter is far from over. Ministry spokesperson Terrence Manase said the government is reviewing the judgment and will decide on its next legal steps once the ruling has been fully analysed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the extradition.

@NguluvheKhulu said:

"She must be summoned to the Madlanga commission to account for her decision, the criminals have captured the judiciary."

@Sportlimon said:

"Honestly, this is tantamount to women abuse, the judge can only decide on facts presented before her in the highest of standards. Incompetent state lawyers have been known to put up poor arguments and not have their ducks in a row which leaves the judge no choice."

@ActSAParklands said:

"Judges have become enablers of criminality and lawlessness in this country. I don't know if its the love of the bribes or just being too detached from the realities of everyday South Africans, they really look down on us."

@LtGenMasuku said:

"Magistrates aren't judges. Theledi is a magistrate. I agree. She must be investigated."

Other stories about Bushiri

The self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church Shepherd Bushiri slammed former MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for taking a swipe at him. Ndlozi questioned the source of his wealth. Ndlozi said there was someone in Malawi who is wanted in south Africa. He referred to Bushiri's fraud and money laundering case, for which he was arrested in 2020. When he was released on bail, he skipped the country and the South African government applied for extradition.

Shepherd Bushiri has no faith in the South African justice system. For that reason, the self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary have no intention of standing trial in South Africa, according to his spokesperson. The Malawian Magistrates Court ruled on 12 March 2025 that the Bushiris be extradited to South Africa to face trial. The couple face a host of charges including fraud and money laundering.

Pastor Bushiri had tongues wagging all over social media over the Easter weekend following appearances by Floyd Shivambu and Rebecca Malope in his church. The infamous pastor gathered his congregation to celebrate Easter, and people had a lot to say when the popular South Africans showed up. Online users shared their criticisms of Pastor Bushiri in light of his shady past after seeing that he may support Israel.

Bushiri’s to be extradited to South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that Malawi’s Magistrate’s Court ordered that Bushiri and his wife be extradited to South Africa.

The couple were arrested in South Africa in 2020 but fled after they were granted R200,000 bail.

Source: Briefly News