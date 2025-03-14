Shepherd Bushiri Vows to Remain in Malawi, Mzansi Annoyed As He Says SA’s Justice System Is Not Fair
- Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have no intentions of returning to South Africa
- The Malawian national has claimed through his spokesperson that the justice system in the country isn't fair
- South Africans didn't take kindly to Bushiri's claims, saying he must return to SA to answer for his crimes
GAUTENG - Shepherd Bushiri has no faith in the South African justice system.
For that reason, the self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary have no intention of standing trial in South Africa, according to his spokesperson.
The Malawian Magistrates Court ruled on 12 March 2025 that the Bushiris be extradited to South Africa to face trial. The couple face a host of charges including fraud and money laundering.
Bushiris have no intention of returning
Speaking to Eyewitness News (EWN) following the judgment, his spokesperson Aubrey Kusakala explained that Bushiri had a lack of faith in South Africa’s criminal justice system. He said this is what keeps Bushiri’s desire to remain in Malawi alive.
When questioned by EWN whether this meant Bushiri had no plans to appear in South African court, he said yes.
“That’s why we have appealed because we don’t agree with that. How can we be in a country where you go to courts and there are no witnesses?” he asked.
“Remember these police officers that arrested prophet and prophetess Bushiri are the very same policemen who were asking for money from him. R100 million in extortion," he added.
Bushiri previously claimed that SAPS demanded that he pay them R10 million.
Bushiri and wife fled in 2020
The self-proclaimed prophet has been in Malawi since he fled South Africa in 2020.
Bushiri and his wife left the country in November 2020 while they were out on R20,000 bail. He told supporters that he fled because of death threats he received.
Bushiri and his wife were facing a host of charges, including fraud and money laundering to the tune of over R100 million. His trial was scheduled to take place in May 2021, but he left before that.
Social media users unhappy with Bushiri’s statement
Social media users didn’t take kindly to Bushiri’s claims, saying that he needed to answer for his crimes.
Simphiwe Rasmeni said:
“If that was the case, they should have never come to the country in the first place.”
Thivhakoni Colbert asked:
“He is on the run while he was on bail. What's the fairness he's talking about🤷♀️?”
Israel Moukangwe questioned:
“The same courts that gave him bail while he was a flight risk? Does he think everyone is brainwashed like his followers?
Minenhle Emihle Melisizwe Ngema stated:
“You did a crime here, not Malawi. So, we need you here in South Africa for your fair trial. In Africa we are one of the best, so come here.”
Amanda Otto-Ruiters exclaimed:
“You did the crimes here in SA. So stand trial here.”
Sibusiso Mthombheni added:
“Oh look, someone doesn't want to be held accountable for their reprehensible behaviour.”
Bushiri’s to be extradited to South Africa
Briefly News reported that Malawi’s Magistrate’s Court ordered that Bushiri and his wife be extradited to South Africa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa disappointed with AfriForum and Solidarity, accuses them of badmouthing SA
The couple were arrested in South Africa in 2020 but fled after they were granted R200,000 bail.
Social media users debated whether Bushiri would actually return as per the court’s orders.
