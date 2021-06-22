Bushiri spoke out about the allegations that he had been coming in and out of South Africa since fleeing to Malawi

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Bushiri accused the City Press publication of media propaganda

Bushiri also stated that he knew who was responsible for the allegations made by the publication, including the police members they work with

Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri has taken to Twitter to speak on reports that he has been coming and out of South Africa since he fled for Malawi in November.

Bushiri took to Twitter to break his silence with regards to the allegations made by the Ciy Press. Image: Wikus de Wet/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a series of tweets on Sunday, 20 June, Bushiri accused the City Press publication of reporting fake news. He claims he knows who is behind the stories about him. Bushiri added that he is aware of who the “crooked” police are who report to the publication.

In another tweet, Bushiri said it was unfortunate that he has been deemed guilty before given the legal opportunity to prove his innocence. He accused the publication of pushing a media propaganda.

Bushiri claimed that he has evidence safely stored away that he will be presenting in court.

“You can misrepresent facts on social media and make it appear as though you are at an advantage with your propaganda, but trust me, the law in Malawi does not use media. They use evidence and facts! See you soon on the other side of the law!” he tweeted.

People on Twitter reacted to Bushiri's claims, saying:

"Dad, at this point I think they are just using your name to remain relevant and make sales. This is very disappointing, even when you are no longer in SA they are still using your name grasping at straws just to break even for the month. #HandsOffMajor1" said one his supporters Christina.

Hawks won’t confirm Bushiri sightings in South Africa since fleeing to Malawi

In a recent report by Briefly News, the Hawks stated that they cannot confirm whether or not the fugitive Prophet Shepard Bushiri and his wife have been moving in and out of South Africa.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Hawks appealed to anyone with credible information in relation to the claims of Bushiri coming in and out of the country and evading authorities to present it. They should bring this information to the police.

According to IOL, the Hawks said in their knowledge Bushiri is currently in his country of birth, Malawi. A process to extradite Bushiri has been put in place so he can stand trial for the crimes he committed in the country.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase expressed that at the right time the Hawks would inform the country with regards to the developments of the process, according to TimesLIVE.

Bushiri and his wife are accused of fraud, theft and money laundering. They were granted bail of R200 000 each. The couple were restricted to travel only within Gauteng and North West. According to TimesLIVE, they fled the country due to concerns for their safety.

